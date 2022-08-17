Cancer to Pisces: These zodiac signs act distant even when they have a crush on you

When you’re dating someone, communication is one of the most important elements because there is no better feeling than being told directly that they are into you. However, certain Zodiac signs do not communicate clearly and tend to beat around the bush. Their indirect approach to love can leave people confused. Take a look at some star signs who tend to give you mix signals. From Gemini to Pisces, these zodiac signs act distant even when they have a crush on you.

Capricorn

When it comes to a Capricorn and their love life, they hold relationships in high regard. However, this does not compare to the effort and dedication they put into their work life and their families. Many a time, Capricorn is so overwhelmed by their professional life that they fail to keep in touch even with the people who matter the most. So, if your Capricorn is acting distant, you must know that they are probably busy giving work their 100%.

Pisces

Although Pisces is highly emotional, perceptive and intuitive; they still struggle when it comes to matters of the heart. While they have excellent communication in others spheres of life, they hesitate to tell the one they love that they care about them. In order to minimise instances of rejection, they act distant even if they have a crush on you. However, this does not mean that they do not care for you, for the reality may be quite the opposite.

Cancer

The easiest way to describe a Cancer in love is a person who plays it hot and then cold. They have fleeting spells of affection for people wherein they are constantly in touch with them by calling them and texting them; but the other moment they would flee into their shell and refuse to engage with their crush giving you mixed signals.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

