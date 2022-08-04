Cancer to Pisces, These Zodiac signs always keep a tally of mistakes you made

One of the core pillars of a relationship is trust and commitment. However, it is important remember that both the partners are on the same team, therefore when one of them makes a minor mistake it is the other’s prerogative to forgive and forget. But not all Zodiac signs grasp this concept for there are some who hold grudges and always keep a tally of mistakes their lover has made. Take a look at who they are-

Sagittarius

It is said that true peace only comes from forgiving someone you love for an indiscretion if they are repenting their reactions. However, Sagittarius has a slightly different perspective on this, for they tend to keep track of their partner’s mistakes in a silent manner only to bring them up at the worst possible time. This is usually during an argument or fight to lash out at their mate and win the argument by inflicting incriminating damage.

Cancer

Many tend to believe that relationships are easiest for those who care the least. And for Cancer, this is often the case because they are too careful with their heart and do not truly trust a partner even after being in a long-term relationship. They always bring out the scales of justice to judge their partners actions and keep track of their mistakes. This is to discern whether their lover truly is worthy of their heart.

Pisces

When Pisces is in a relationship, they objectively look at their partner’s follies and keep them in mind until there comes a time when they blast out all the pent-up anger at the past mistakes. Although they are a water sign, Pisces tends to repress their feelings at times instead of voicing them out clearly. This is because they do not like to confront their mate, but this anger tends to manifest later in the form of resentment towards their spouse.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

