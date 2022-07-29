Cancer to Pisces: These Zodiac signs are constantly jealous of their partner’s female friends

We are all aware that no relationship can be perfect, and every individual has their own flaws and imperfections. In fact, a little bit of healthy jealousy is quite normal in relationships. However, it doesn’t take long for a bit of jealousy to transform your partner into a green-eyed monster. So, if your partner is constantly looking over your shoulder and acting suspicious; then there may be trouble in paradise. Take a look at Zodiac signs who are constantly jealous of their partners female friends.

Cancer

One of the most common reasons that compel a person to become jealous are deep-seated insecurities that ebb away at their confidence. These make them wonder whether they are good enough for their partners. This is precisely what happens with the Cancer, mainly because of their moodiness and trust issues. Right from checking their partner’s phone when they aren’t looking to pointedly asking their spouse to discontinue certain female friendships, they may do it all.

Scorpio

While this individual is quite secure as a person, a Scorpio likes to isolate their partner so that they become the only important or meaningful relationship in their life. While this is far from healthy, it is often just the way the Scorpion operates. So, when a Scorpio sees that their mate is getting close to other co-workers their jealous side comes out. They then berate their partner for maintaining close friendships outside their relationship.

Pisces

A Pieces is a low-key flirt who often the indulges in friendships that border on flirtation. So, when they see that their spouse is having some attractive female co-workers or friends, they are instantly bristled. They try to hold on harder to their partner and demand much of their attention, so that they are left with little time to fraternize with friends outside the marriage.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

