Cancer to Pisces, These zodiac signs start vicious rumours about their friends

In today’s world honesty is an underrated policy. This is mainly because simplifying your life by using transparency, brutal honesty and minding your own business is not something that everyone is well accustomed to doing. Nevertheless, some star signs go to the opposite end of the spectrum where they indulge in malicious gossip. From Cancer to Pisces, check out zodiac signs who start vicious rumours about their friends out of pure spite.

Cancer

As a star sign, Cancer has a great proclivity for gossip. Whether or not there is a hint of scandal at their school, college or workplace; you can always rely on them to fan the flames of gossip when a situation of crisis occurs. They usually start rumours as a way to get back at people who have said unkind things about them. But nevertheless, the shade of vicious green is not a good colour on this otherwise sensitive and caring water sign.

Capricorn

Although Capricorn is steadfast as an earth sign and not as sensitive as a water sign; they do have an impulsive nature. Hence, in a bid to feel included by their friends or colleagues, they fancy themselves as secret-keepers who hold a treasure trove of sordid confessions from their friends. However, they wouldn’t shy away from misusing this information to get in with the cool crowd at work by spilling secrets that they should have kept to themselves.

Pisces

Pisces are the unofficial kings and queens of conspiracy theories. They are social creatures at heart who adore getting together with their best friends to catch up. In the course of their conversations, they invariably think up bizarre conspiracy theories or massive scandals where none exist just to sensationalize their lives. However, when their routine has been mundane for a while, they tend to spread rumours about their friend to spice up their life at the cost of anothers.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

