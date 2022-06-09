Cancer to Sagittarius: 4 Zodiac signs who have a tendency to do yo-yo dieting

There are few people in life who effortlessly maintain their weight and fitness, as most of us exert a great deal of time and energy to devise means to keep fit and watch what we eat. Nevertheless, there are moments when we binge on treats and have cheat days before pacifying our guilt with a work out session. But some of us really struggle with our fitness routine. The worst instances are where some zodiac signs have a tendency to do yo-yo dieting. Take a look at who they are-

Cancer

A Cancer can never quite know how they may feel the very next minute. Their moods see and ebb and flow like the tides in the sea and their life evolves around their emotions. Perhaps this is why they tend to do yo-yo dieting by eating healthy when the feel good and staving off meals altogether when the bad moods hit. This fluctuation in weight gain and weight loss isn’t healthy for this water sign.

Gemini

This zodiac sign is almost always thinking of the next meal to eat and planning all they’d like to savor. However, there are times when a few of them are struck by how they’ve let themselves go. Hence, they then attempt to do damage control in a reckless fashion with sudden diets. Harsh dieting has never done anyone any good, so this air sign would be better off with a milder fitness regimen.

Sagittarius

A Sagittarius is always the one to exert extra efforts on their work and personal life. They may already have a wellness regime with diet and exercise, but they are often tempted double time their trainers. This is eventually their downfall for yo-yo dieting when coupled with exercise can cause havoc on your body and weaken your immune system.

Leo

Working cleverly instead of consistently and craving quick results is something a Leo often does. So, they indulge in unsustainable fat loss methods which causes them to put on all the weight they lost soon after the crash diet ends. But Leo must remember that they need wholesome meals with protein and nutrients to act as their fuel when they work out and decide against fad diets.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

