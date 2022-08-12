Cancer to Sagittarius, These zodiac signs set thirst traps for their crush on social media

Ever since its inception, social media has evolved to offer people something new. What was once a networking tool has now transformed into a place where everyone can unwind, stalk their ex-es and even find a new mate. Perhaps this is the reason why so many star signs use it to set thirst traps for their potential lovers. From Cancer to Sagittarius, take a look at zodiac signs who have a tendency to do so.

Cancer

Cancer is the queen of doing things indirectly much like their crab counterparts. They do not approach the object of their affection head on. They would rather in gently circle in and show their interest by enticing them and setting thirst traps for their crush on social media. Be it posting spicy pictures of themselves having a night out on the town with their girlfriends or snapshots of them spending a cosy night at home alone, their pictures paint a thousand words.

Sagittarius

When it comes to matters of the heart, Sagittarius is often surprising coy. They hesitate to approach someone they like, but would rather try to subtly catch their eye by befriending them on social media. Right from posting drool-worthy images of food from lavish vacations to flaunting their physique while working out of the gym; Sagittarius will try every trick in the rulebook. Their sole goal is to catch their crush’s attention and make a lasting impression.

Leo

One of the proudest fire signs, Leo does not take kindly to being rejected. This is why they seldom approach a potential partner themselves. They prefer being wooed, so a large part of their social media presence is designed to attract the one they truly care about. Many times, a Leo will stalk their lover on social media and set thirst traps to entice them.

