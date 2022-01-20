Cancer to Scorpio: 4 Zodiac signs who are likely to have more failed relationships

If your relationship doesn’t long for more than a few months and you always wonder what breaks your relationship even if everything seems to go fine initially, it may be a plan of the stars. While relationships do depend on the people involved and their desire to stabilise the relationship, sometimes astrology, too, may have a role to play in it.

So, if you are tired of having lots of failed relationships, you might not blame yourself the next time.

Here are 4 zodiac signs who are likely to have more failed relationships, according to astrology.

Cancer

A Cancer finds it extremely hard to sustain a relationship. No matter how much effort they put in, Cancers always end up with failed relationships. It’s not that they don’t want to make their relationship work but the fact that everything they do seems to be incomplete and lacklustre.

Virgo

Virgos, too, are likely to have failed relationships. The reason being they often seek perfection when it comes to relationships. One mistake and they start losing interest in the other person. Moreover, they often mistake attraction for love and this is what leaves them with failed relationships.

Taurus

Taurus, too, suffer a lot of heartbreaks in life. While they always give their best in a relationship, their partner, often, end up expecting a lot more. No matter how much effort they put in, the other person, somehow, never finds them sufficient and prefer moving on from the relationship.

Scorpio

Scorpios usually take love and relationship decisions without many thoughts. This is why after a few months into a relationship, they end up feeling something isn’t right. They might start finding flaws in their relationship and may even believe that they deserve better. As a result, they have a lot of failed relationships in pursuit of that perfect one, which is a distant dream.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

Also Read: Amazon Great Republic Sale 2022: Grab the best deals before it's too late.