Cancer to Scorpio: 4 Zodiac signs who are mysterious and enigmatic

Sometimes, a lot of our plans and endeavours are unlikely to receive social approval, or perhaps you fail to get that vote of confidence you need from your friends and family. Well, these are a few reasons that compel certain zodiac signs to be mysterious about their goals, relationships or even their true motives. This doesn’t necessarily mean they are stubborn and inflexible for sticking to their plans, but more that they are determined to see them through. So, here is a list of zodiac signs who are the most secretive and obstinate as per astrology.

Cancer

This water sign can be as mysterious as the moon slipping in and out of the clouds on a stormy night. They tend to hold their cards close to the heart and seldom share their true feelings with ones around them. As they are people pleasers, they don’t wish to offend their friends and would stay silent even if their feelings are being hurt.

Aries

Though they may seem outspoken and impulsive, Aries holds a certain mystery around them. They are the ones people gravitate to for their nervous energy is infectious and make them the center or attention. This is also one of those zodiac signs who has clandestine affairs and loves keeping secrets. However, they often suffer from anxiety due to their secretive nature.

Capricorn

The mind of Capricorn works nineteen to dozen and they are about as unfathomable as one can be. They seem extremely amiable and social; however, their life goals and true purpose behind an endeavour is only shared with their loved ones. They are prone to anxiety as they rarely share their thoughts with friends, hence tend to bottle up their emotions and stress out.

Scorpio

It is said that the heart of a scorpion remains a mystery even from their soulmates. This sign is an enigma in the true sense for the Scorpio natives never let others meddle in their affairs. They are hard to read and can be calculating and shrewd, yet never let those close to them guess their real agenda.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.