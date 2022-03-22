Cancer to Scorpio: 4 Zodiac signs who emotionally eat and survive on junk food

While most signs of the zodiac are quite focussed on their health journeys, there are some who tend to struggle with them for they may eat their emotions. Whether it is a bad day at work or a spat with their boo, some of these star signs cope by binge-eating junk food. While it may not be the healthiest way to manage their emotions, it helps them deal with their feelings as they find solace in food. Take a look at who these are-

Cancer

Cancer recurrently feels overcome by their feelings as they have a great deal of compassion for every living creature. Hence, one way to make themselves steady after feeling great sadness or pity is to eat some delicious chips with soda or even their favorite pasta as comfort food.

Scorpio

Scorpios are extremely moody and often have dark phases of self-doubt when they relive past trauma. This can be hard to deal with especially because they wish to present a strong front and refuse to confess their feelings to anyone. Some Scorpions cope by stuffing themselves with food they love be it comfort food or liquor.

Gemini

Many Gemini are workaholics who believe in working to the fullest and then binge-eating to relax and unwind. You can trust these guys to pass out in front of the television sets with a plate full of food in a food coma. Though Gemini are partial to home cooked food, they do have cravings for burgers and fries.

Pisces

Pisces are among the more sensitive water signs who often feel hurt by harsh words uttered in haste by others. You would think there are no chinks in their armour for they seem cool and collected all the time. However, visit them in their homes and you shall see a cry-baby binge-eating a pint of ice-cream or lots of sugary candy to drown their sorrows.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

