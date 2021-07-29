Cancer, Scorpio, Libra: 3 Zodiac signs who like home cooked food

There are some people who like food that is good to look at and belongs to the gourmet category. Such people give a lot of heed to things such as plating, techniques, textures, etc. They want nothing but the best and are always eager to try exotic dishes and cuisines.

On the other hand, there are some people who prefer home-cooked food over gourmet food. They like the simplicity and comfort associated with such kind of food and don’t yearn for anything that is too fancy or elaborate. According to astrology, there are 3 zodiac signs who love home-cooked food and would any day, choose it over exotic and fancy dishes. Have a look at the 3 zodiac signs below.

Cancer

Cancerians are known to be homebound. Their life revolves around their home and their family members. Naturally, when it comes to food, they prefer home-cooked food instead of gourmet food, as it feels comforting and is made with love.

Libra

Librans like keeping things simple and uncomplicated. They like their food too, to be simple, down to earth and humble. They don’t care for fancy techniques or exotic ingredients and just want their food to be tasty and delicious.

Scorpio

Scorpios are all for home-cooked food as it doesn’t involve any pretence and is not as impersonal or fancy as gourmet food. They like the fact that home-cooked food is real, authentic and made with love. They like the genuineness and comfort that such food brings with it.

