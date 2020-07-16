Cancer, Scorpio, Pisces: THESE are the negative traits of water signs of the zodiac

Cancer, Scorpio and Pisces are the water signs of the zodiac. They are passionate, intense, imaginative and extremely emotional. But here are some of the negative traits of these signs that you should know.

According to astrology, there are three water signs and they are Cancer, Scorpio and Pisces. These three zodiac signs are considered to be mysterious, imaginative and highly emotional. They often tend to overreact to everything because they think emotionally. They are also considered to be intense.

Representatives of these zodiac signs are misinterpreted as crazy sometimes. But when these people fall in love, they love wholeheartedly. They are loyal, caring and supportive of their partners. So, today the negative traits of these star signs will be discussed. Read on to know below.

Negative traits of water signs- Cancer, Scorpio, Pisces:

Negative traits of Cancer

Cancerians are highly emotional and sensitive. So, they cannot take any criticism easily. And if something hurts them, they start to overanalyse it constantly. And this is one of the biggest reasons, why people of this sign get easily hurt by others. They get over-protective of their loved ones which may often become suffocating to others. Also, they can be clingy to their partners as well.

Negative traits of Scorpio

Scorpions are highly secretive. They feel jealous of others who give them competition. One of the most negative points of this sun sign is their investigative nature. They can never trust anyone easily. They believe people have a dark past and they can harm them. They are sarcastic but their sarcasm is very harsh. People of this sign can also be quite revengeful.

Negative traits of Pisces

The most common negative traits of Pisces are escapism and isolation. They often isolate themselves to get away from their feelings. And most importantly, these people are considered to be the king of addiction. They are not reliable also because of their whimsical behaviour. It is hard to tell when they will be overwhelmed with their emotions and won’t do their duties.

