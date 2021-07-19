Cancer, Scorpio, Pisces: THIS is your favourite cuisine based on your zodiac sign

Astrology is one way to find out the favourite type of cuisine based on the zodiac sign. Here are 3 zodiac signs and their favourite cuisine.

Next time you’re ordering takeout for a date night at home with your partner, take a little help from astrology! Astrology tells a lot about your personality traits, and your food preferences as well.

You can find out your partner’s favourite cuisine just by knowing their zodiac sign. Here are 3 zodiac signs with their favourite cuisine.

Cancer

Cancer loves soothing foods. They like warmth to your soul foods and dishes. Cancer would love a Mexican takeout on a date night as it is comforting, wholesome and full of flavours.

Scorpio

Scorpios would love exotic cuisine and dishes that are inspired by modern food and fancy dining restaurants. While going out on a date with a Scorpio, make sure you pick a Japanese restaurant. Scorpio loves sushi and Seafood.

Pisces

Pisces love home-cooked food, authentic and traditional meals. Their favourite cuisine would most likely be South Indian. They love the spices and flavours of South India. Dosa, Idli and sambhar would be a favourite among others.

Also Read: Pretty Woman: Check out the characters of this film as zodiac signs

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×