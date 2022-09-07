Cancer to Scorpio: See Zodiac water signs and the type of humor that appeals to them

Life comes with its fair share of ups and downs, perhaps that’s the reason why most of us choose to align ourselves with a partner or friends who have a great sense of humor. After all, having a special someone you can chuckle with at the end of the day is the best way to wash away your mid-week blues. On this note, it can be interesting to explore how different star signs have various style of humor. From Aquarius to Libra, see Zodiac water signs and the type of humor that appeals to them the most.

Cancer

Double meaning humor is the variety that most appeals to this zodiac sign. Cancer adores cracking non-veg jokes that have a unique meaning for them and their closest friends. They often act as the class clown growing up and do not shy away from pranking their pals as often as they can. Indeed, humor is much needed in this sensitive water sign’s life as they spend a lot of their time oscillating between mood swings. So, the laughter brings well deserved respite.

Scorpio

As one of the most conceited of water signs, Scorpio uses wisecracks and insult as their prefrerred style of humor. As they spend a lot of time observing other people, they have a unique insight on most situations, which they use to mock people around them. Their sense of humor is not always good-natured nor well-intended, hence it is not always well received.

Pisces

Watching situational comedy is what brings out the fun side of a Pisces. As they adore getting together with friends to spend a jolly evening or two laughing away to their heart’s content. When it comes to this water sign’s school life, they find that the events with the most comedy of errors occur when they were younger. Adult Pisces must make special effort to retain their jolly vibe and cheerful nature.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

