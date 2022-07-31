Cancer to Scorpio: These zodiac signs are never satisfied with their performance in bed

Couples part for a variety of reasons these days, yet being unhappy in the bedroom can be a major problem couples face that create distance between time. While no one wants to be trapped in a loveless marriage, many couples choose to endure relationships that have little to no intimacy between them. Yet, there are some star signs who feel quite the opposite. From Cancer to Scorpio, take a look at zodiac signs who are never satisfied with their performance in bed.

Cancer

A Cancer is insecure at worst and when they bring their insecurities to the bedroom, these creep up and cause a rift between the couple. If you’re curious about how this happens, the Cancer would often probe their partners about their relationship with their ex-lovers. Their goal would be to figure out whether they themselves have performed better than their bae’s ex in bed. However, this is far from healthy because it puts a competitive edge on love-making which is regrettable.

Scorpio

Of all the water signs of the zodiac, the Scorpio is the most over confident in bed. In fact, their self-assurance borders on narcissism and they like to know that they are pleasing their partner at all times. They enjoy vociferous love-making, where their partner’s joy echoes their own during intimacy. Nevertheless, they always strive to do better the next time and are not happy or at peace.

Gemini

Gemini have a bit of an ego when it comes to matters of the boudoir. Hence, they tend to associate a lot of their self-worth with the amount of satisfaction and joy they can provide their partners in bed. While this is an interesting perspective, it benefits their partners more than themselves, mainly because if their partner is dissatisfied, then Gemini berate themselves and puts pressure on themselves to do better next time.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

Also Read: Libra to Sagittarius: 4 Zodiac signs who end long-term relationships to marry someone else