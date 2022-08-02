Cancer to Scorpio: These zodiac signs feel obsessed with a lover and never give them any space

You know that you have experienced the Holy Grail of relationships when you feel fulfilled by your partner and they help you grow and achieve all your hopes and dreams. Letting your partner evolve rather than clipping their wings is a critical component of love. However, not all relationships let you experience this level of freedom. Right from Cancer to Scorpio, take a look at zodiac signs who feel obsessed with a lover and never give them any space.

Scorpio

While some relationships feel like a bubble of love that encompasses you; a relationship with the Scorpio can feel like a stranglehold. Many Zodiac signs are not used to the intensity and intimacy that a Scorpio offers their partner in a relationship. Their love is almost obsessive and there is no room for space with such a partner.

Cancer

At the beginning of a relationship cancer is always someone who will constantly text their partner and want to hang out with them seven days a week. However, this can often feel claustrophobic for the other partner who is used to having a life and work beyond that relationship. Nevertheless, Cancer would invite themselves over to your place and introduce themselves as your girlfriend or boyfriend even before you are ready because they have a poor sense of boundaries.

Pisces

When it comes to love, the sensitive Pisces likes to lay claim over their partners life. If they had it their way, they would accompany their lover everywhere. They often ask them to recount every minute of every day that they have been apart. While this may come across as adorable in the beginning, it can feel suffocating later in life. This is partly why Pisces relationships do not last very long. Pisces needs to learn the importance of space and trust in a relationship.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

