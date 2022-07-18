Cancer to Scorpio: These Zodiac signs pretend to be angry just to get attention from bae

Disagreements are common in every relationship. And most of the times a lover’s spat has a healthy dose of argument, tears, frustration before reconciliation. However, there are times when certain spats do not occur organically but are manufactured by zodiac signs. This is done when the star signs have their own secret motive for pretending to be angry. From Cancer to Scorpio, see Zodiac signs who pretend to be angry just to get attention from bae.

Sagittarius

Certain zodiac signs like Sagittarius have a limited grasp on understanding the need for boundaries and personal space. So, when their mate is busy working or happily scrolling through their phone, they feel neglected. A part of the problem is the fact that Sagittarius feels their partner is supposed to be responsible for their happiness in the relationship. So, whenever they feel dissatisfied, they spark an argument or falsely convey that they are angry to seek attention from their boyfriend or girlfriend.

Cancer

Cancer can be quite a clingy partner in relationships, for they have a relatively lower sense of self-worth. So, seeing their lover in a healthy atmosphere with other friends may trigger Cancer’s abandonment issues, which is why they cause a bit of drama to get attention. A cancer may be doing this innocently in a naïve bid for attention, which is probably why their partner forgives them for the tantrum most of the times.

Scorpio

A Scorpio’s tactics are far more underhand than other zodiac signs who crave attention. There are times when they notice their lover having plans with friends or that they seem excited about an upcoming trip. This makes the Scorpion intensely jealous for they want their lover all to themselves. They then feign irritability until their mate cancels their plans to placate an upset Scorpio.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

Also Read: Cancer to Aquarius: These Zodiac signs who would choose food over relationships in a heartbeat