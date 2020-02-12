Cancer, Scorpio, Virgo: THESE zodiac signs feel victimised all the time

There are some people who feel sad and dejected no matter what others do for them. It's a part of their personality and also related to astrology. Read below to find out if your zodiac sign is the one who feels this way too.

Attitude plays a key role in who we are and what we do. If we have a bad attitude and always think negatively, then we will manage to add negativity in the most positive thing also.

Some people think hat no matter what they do, no one will ever cheer for them or be happy for them. As per them, people aren’t there when they need them the most, and hence that makes them think that the whole world is against them. They often feel neglected, and dejected, and that makes them underconfident. They have this weird fear instilled in them that someone or multiple people are against them. This is not only a part of their personality, but it's also related to astrology.

Read below to find out which zodiac signs think that they are victimised by the world.

Cancer:

Cancerians always think that something worse is going to happen to them. They're loving and caring but are equally pessimistic and sceptical too. Cancerians are always the giving ones in any relationship, and hence they often feel that when they need something, there's no one to help them. While they'll always be there to help someone when needed, they don't find the same support when they're in need.

Pisces:

Pisces can't handle things when they go wrong. Pisces don't tend to look at situations objectively they always react emotionally to situations that need logic. They believe in luck, and when things don't work out, they think it's their bad luck. They also wonder why they always struggle for things that other people take for granted.

Scorpio:

Scorpios are too sensitive and hence always think that the world is against them. They don't trust people easily and isolate themselves when their life is a disaster, and no one is willing to help them. Even if they needed their help, Scorpio would hesitate before asking for it.

Capricorn:

When Capris think that the world is against them, they add negativity in every situation. People may have the best intentions for them, but Capris always feel undervalued and push everyone away in defence. Every time something bad happens to Capris, they reinforce their negative attitude.

Virgo:

Virgos don't depend on anybody else to help them out, and they've gotten very good at helping themselves. Virgos tend not to feel lucky because they know that anything they've achieved is by hard work and not because anybody tried to help them.

