Cancer to Scorpio, Zodiac signs who have a secret personality their parents don’t know about

While we all have a myriad of friendships and relationships along our journey, most of us believe that it is our parents who know us best. After all, they have known us the longest and seen our personalities develop from the time we were toddlers. Yet, there are some star signs who beg to differ. From Leo to Aries, see Zodiac signs who have a secret personality their parents don’t know about.

Cancer

A Cancer is someone who always fears abandonment. It is in their very nature to have trust issues, and they build a wall to protect themselves much like their crab counterpart develops a tough exterior shell. They also prone to spells of depression that come from the turbulent tides of their early life. Sadly, this aspect of their personality is unbeknownst to their parents, who assume that theirs is truly a bubbly and happy kid.

Scorpio

While most children have a pleasing personality while growing up, a Scorpio is one who is silent and mysterious right from childhood. Much like a dark horse, a Scorpio keeps a large part of the personality under wraps. Their true thoughts and intentions are only shared with those who they deem trustworthy. Most of the time the inner workings of their mind are a secret even from their own parents.

Sagittarius

Even though Sagittarius is the first person to lend others a helping hand when they are in need; this fire sign hesitates to confide in others around them when they are feeling blue. Although they may come across as exceedingly happy go lucky individuals, there may be more to this water sign that meets the eye. As teenagers they often have an aura of darkness to them that manifests from their moody nature. Their parents are often unaware of how such behavior is often a cry for help.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

