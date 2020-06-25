Cancer season 2020 will best and worst for THESE zodiac signs

Cancer season 2020 which started on the longest day of the year June 21 has major negative and positive impacts on certain zodiac signs. Read on to know more.

To interpret events of the near future, many of us turn to astrology. To validate a lot of things in our life many heavily rely on zodiac signs. And if you closely follow astrology then you must be aware that the Cancer season of the year has started (June 21 to July 22). The new season can have major impacts on some sun signs. Today we are talking about how this year's Cancer season will be tough for few while good for some. As per reports, the sun's shift into emotionally driven Cancer (which happened on June 20 at 5:44 p.m. ET) will be all about emotional security.

While the Gemini season helped us how to communicate effectively and utilize your resources, the new Cancer season helps with words and emotions. The season will be best for water signs as they can easily adapt to the energy of their surroundings while it can be a little tough for fire signs. So, let's dive into and unearth more information on which zodiac signs will face challenges and who will reap the benefits.

Challenging Time: Aries, Leo and Sagittarius

Aries

You will feel overwhelmed with emotions. So, if you are feeling more emotional than usual of late then you can blame the Cancer season. But there is some good news. Your planetary ruler (Mars) is now in your sign which means you will have all the much-needed energy. However, the not-so-good news, the news is that it is important for you to sit and reflect and acknowledge the events including your desires, energy levels, and sexuality. You will have to use your emotional intelligence and not your passions around this time.

Leo

During the season you will be more introverted than usual. You're ruled by the sun and Cancer is ruled by the moon, so you will be completely out of your element. So, blame on cancer season for your reclusive nature. Make sure to listen to your body and pay attention to your dreams. The best part is that you can stop your day-to-day grind and recharge your batteries.

Sagittarius

You will embrace our vulnerabilities and confront your darkness, demons and burden. Basically, your self-esteem will be tested. You will little be disconnected from your emotional reality and it can hamper your spirit. The season will also revolve around your intimate unions and passions.

Best Time: Cancer, Scorpio and Pisces

Cancer

It is a birthday month which means the sun will revitalize you and you will be gleaming and be your best. Being 'mother of zodiacs' you will have a number of emotional undercurrents and family matters to tend to. But this new season will be good for you. During this time, it is important for you to use your time wisely and you can share the pending heart-to-heart conversations with your near dear ones.

Scorpio

Have you been following your instincts? Then that is due to cancer season. You will also have a strong desire to take that leap of faith. Though there are a number of things on your mind the season will help you to know your intuition. A new chapter will start soon but try not to lose sight of the bigger picture. Make sure to follow your desires and passion.

Pisces

The season will activate your expressive fifth house of fame, creativity and passion among others. This means you will enjoy with your inner child and find comfort as you explore creative stuff. If you have been pursuing or planning to pursue a passion project then you can. Also, you can wait for something special this season.

