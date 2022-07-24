Cancer to Taurus, Zodiac signs who behave like little children in a relationship

In relationships, the people involved often have very interesting dynamics between them. While some tend to dominate the other, some take their mates for granted. Then there are those who look to their mate to lead them in matters of love and life. The most intriguing dynamic is when certain star signs act like kids in a relationship. Right from Cancer to Taurus, take a look at zodiac signs who behave like little children when they are in love.

Cancer

Be it having a secret stash of food that they are reluctant to share or throwing tantrums till they get attention from their beloved; a Cancer has many childlike tendencies. This water sign hesitates to open themselves up to the world, which is understandable considering they continue to hold much of their childlike innocence even as adults. Hence, an unworthy lover could change that irreparably.

Libra

A Libra often looks back on their childhood as the most memorable and best part of their life. This is mainly because that was the period when this air sign was probably coddled the most. They love being taken care of, but the adult Libras are too impatient and industrious to let others do the hard work while they relax. Nevertheless, they behave like shy children in the relationship and always wait for their lover to make the first move.

Taurus

Taurus adores material possessions and love to collect new objects and gadgets with a childlike joy. Though they are fiercely possessive of their treasures, they do not mind sharing them with someone special. Their temper flares much like a child and dissipates over a few hours after much sulking. They are easy to please, so all their partner needs to know is how to cook the Taurus’ favorite recipes just as their mama once did.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

