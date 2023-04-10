Cancer to Aquarius: 4 Signs Who Never Notice When Others Are Flirting with Them

Most people can often tell when someone is flirting with them because flirting involves subtle or indirect communication, including playful teasing or suggestive statements. In order to know for sure if you are being wooed, you can then slightly intensify the situation. This is so that you have deniability as a comforting fallback plan. You can also keep up eye contact for a bit of harmless fun. If they respond by doing the same, that is flirting. However, some people may have a more direct communication style and might even struggle to pick up on these subtle cues of flirting.

These individuals might think that the other person is simply being friendly or may be too nervous or self-conscious to pick up on the cues they are dropping. Also, their insecurities might make it harder for them to recognize other people's provocative signals. To know more, check out these 4 zodiac signs who fail to recognize when they are being flirted with.

1. Cancer

Flirting is often characterized as an intensification of suggestive behaviors. These could be veiled rather than open acts to watch out for. But Cancer has no idea what it is when someone makes the moves on them. This is partly because most Cancerians lack confidence in themselves and believe they are unworthy of the things they want. They constantly undervalue them, making it impossible for them to identify the true motives of anyone who would try to impress them. As there is no chance the other person could potentially like them, they will conclude that this individual is merely being friendly. In real life, they must be attentive if anybody engages them in an excessive amount of touching, extended eye contact, or complimenting and jesting. These could be signs of flirtation that Cancer must watch out for.

2. Scorpio

Scorpios are complicated beings who often can't tell if their crush is flirting with them or sending them signals because they would be very pessimistic in such a situation. They maintain the least amount of optimism for anything good since they cannot trust those around them and find it difficult to have faith in anyone. Someone who has a crush on Scorpio may begin to engage in physical contact. They hunt for a place where you can have a private conversation. It may or may not imply sex, but it frequently indicates that they want to spend more time with Scorpio. Because of their insecurities, this sign struggles to recognize when someone is flirting with them as they don’t always believe themselves to be worthy of love.

3. Capricorn

Capricorns are generally straightforward and sensible individuals who do not like having things presented to them in a twisted way. When someone is flirting with them, they won't take into account their manipulative means of expression until they convey their emotions to them directly. Even if someone keeps asking them questions because they are interested in what Capricorn has to say or makes the worst jokes till they are laughed at; Capricorns remain oblivious. This sign believes in openness and seeks to save time by not wasting any effort in sustaining their unrealistic expectations. Some also believe them to be ignorant people who will lack a touch of sophistication and stick rigidly to their beliefs.

4. Aquarius

Since they are less receptive to developing romantic relationships than other signs, Aquarians can come across as emotionally detached and cold. They could not be highly aware of their emotions and hence be unable to detect whether someone is flirting with them. Keep your emotions clear and upright if you want this sign to understand what you're feeling. Aquarius usually finds that their lack of sound judgment can lead to poor decisions and ill-considered choices. This is another indication of their naivety.

A lot of the aforementioned star signs are prone to being naive. It has historically been connected to their lack of expertise in a certain area or subject, which in this case is love and flirtation. Characters that are naive frequently fail to notice when someone makes the moves on them. As a result, individuals frequently stumble through life unaware of the attention that those who have a crush on them are giving them.

