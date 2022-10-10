Cancer to Aquarius: 4 Zodiac signs who are coy and prefer their own company

While some are socially active and never hesitate in talking with people, others think twice before speaking to people and always prefer their own company. These beings do not love opening up with others and know exactly how to be on their own. These people are synonymous with anti-social and prior to talking and going out, they have to think multiple times as they are a little reserved and just can’t share their feelings, views and opinions with other beings. According to astrology, varied zodiac signs love to relish seclusion and are completely okay with it. Read on to know about zodiac signs who choose their own company than being social butterflies. Cancer

Cancer beings are extremely sensitive and emotional. No matter, how much they try, they can’t openly share or talk their heart out with others and therefore they choose their own company and enjoy it. Moreover, these beings have trust issues which can’t be solved and so, rather than investing in people and getting hurt, they like being alone and spending their time productively.

Scorpio People with this zodiac sign are highly passionate and sensitive. They overthink a lot and that is why they require extra time to process their thoughts and emotional patches. They don’t like getting mixed in the people because they don’t want to disorganise their thought processes. Scorpion-born people always prioritise listening to their own thoughts and analysing how they feel about things.

Capricorn Capricorns admire new adventures but these beings do not like opening up to people as they thought no one can ever understand their feelings. Moreover, they don’t reflect their personality as someone with emotional strings and thus, they keep their feelings and sentimental chaos away from other people. Alone time with themselves is their way to recharge and introspect.