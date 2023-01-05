Cancer To Aquarius: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Fear They Are Not Marriage Material

It is reasonable to experience some apprehension and dread while entering into marriage and committed partnerships because these endeavors require a significant commitment that lasts for decades. But some people truly fear getting married because they suspect that they are not worthy of a committed relationship and wedlock. Their commitment phobia can be brought on by a variety of factors. So, take a look at the zodiac signs who shy away from marriage and the ideology that prompts them to do so.

Even though Leo is flirtatious, it takes them a long time to emotionally connect with their partner. Leo people tend to be in charge. They desire control over both their own and other people's lives. In their professional lives, they are powerful and very goal-oriented. This is one of the reasons why they focus on work and hesitate to marry because they suspect that deep down, their marital life will always come last when compared to their work.

2. Cancer

Cancerians are egotistical. Because they frequently require constant attention from their companion, Cancers are sometimes afraid that no spouse would ever be able to give them the reassurance they need. They fear being regarded as unsuitable candidates for marriage.

3. Aquarius

Noticing emotional cues is not something this air sign excels at. Hence, they fear that they might not comprehend their partner's feelings all the time. When they are engrossed in their hobbies, they don't care much for their romantic partners and prefer to keep themselves occupied with other things.

4. Capricorn

Due to their inherent characteristics, this earth sign is typically not viewed as suitable for marriage. With their confession, they can unintentionally mock people, demean their crush, or even end up humiliating their partner. By acting carelessly in their way, they fear driving their lover away. Hence, they shun the prospect of wedlock initially.

Even though marriage may not be for everyone, understanding your worries about matrimony and trying to get over them might be a good first step. It will help you maintain a fulfilling connection with your lover and even steer a long-term relationship toward marriage.