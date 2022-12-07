Cancer to Aquarius: 5 Zodiac signs who play hurtful pranks on people

To have fun, pranksters like pulling various tricks on innocent bystanders. People don't always realise when ideating a prank that it can be hurtful to the person being tricked. And certain mischievous clowns continue to do it, never missing an opportunity to pull a prank. However, they do it primarily for amusement and laughter with their pals. There is no malicious purpose behind it. Nevertheless, some of the zodiac signs are known to be the biggest practical jokers who seldom consider how their mischief may harm others. They enjoy tricking people with amusing schemes. Be cautious if any of your friends fall under one of these star signs. 1. Virgo

Virgos are the funniest signs because they enjoy telling jokes and making other people laugh. They are jovial people who will seize any opportunity to tease their buddies. These perfectionists are also masterminds who will plan elaborate and sometimes cruel pranks. They love to be regarded as the best practical joker. 2. Taurus Having a sense of humour is admirable and even desirable. Bold, entertaining, and the life of the party, Taurus are ultimate planners who pull pranks but hurt people’s feelings in the process. They enjoy playing practical jokes on their buddies constantly as they also enjoy being in the spotlight the most and are the biggest attention seekers. 3. Cancer We can't leave out fun Cancer folks when it comes to pulling practical jokes. They love to make things interesting and enjoyable since they despise being bored, therefore they are the life of the party. They won't hesitate to pull a prank on their friends but they often go too far.

4. Aquarius Aquarius people laugh when you make jokes about your flaws, and you laugh along with them. However, it might become an issue if you make people laugh at the cost of other individuals. Aquarians enjoy making serious jokes. Thus, pulling a joke on someone else is simple for them. 5. Pisces Bold, adventurous, and risk-takers, Pisces don't mind arranging an elaborate prank. Such folks like catching others off surprise and making them feel foolish. These individuals frequently strike others as funny and amusing and take great satisfaction in being the biggest practical jokers around. They frequently cause harm to others when they play pranks. All of these star signs represent adventurous, fun-loving humans that occasionally go too far when playing practical jokes on others, but they always mean well. They only seek to lighten the mood and make others laugh.

