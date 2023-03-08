Cancer to Aries: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Are Happy to Be the Outcasts of Any Social Group

When it comes to most friend groups, perception is everything. Some people are perceived as popular individuals who are the glue that holds their social circle together. While others may have awkward social behavior that makes them a target for others. People will undoubtedly perceive some star signs as an outsider in their friend group because they consciously avoid encounters and soirees. But far from being offended, these star signs openly mock their classmates or friends, as they pride themselves in being outcasts. Take a look at who they are:

1. Aries

Aries tend to have intimate relationships, yet they do not like being with people all the time. When alone, they unwind peacefully and keep all the bad energy at bay. They would prefer to attend parties, movies, or vacations either by themselves or with a group of friends who give them their space.

2. Pisces

You are probably well aware of the Pisces’ fondness of isolation if you are one or have ever been around one. They have anxiety in social situations and lack the crucial ability to collaborate with others and be a member of a team. They wouldn't mind being the outcast in their social group, as they deem themselves superior to their friends and peers.

3. Cancer

While other star signs may pride themselves on their social skills, Cancers don't mind being alone. They spend the majority of their time in their cozy homes, even though a lot of them are ambiverts. They feel comfortable in silence and view it as a time to reflect, make important decisions for their lives, and evaluate themselves.

4. Aquarius

Aquarius thinks that spending time alone is better than spending time with someone who doesn't fit their personality. Loneliness also motivates them to develop as humans and further their professional skills. This air sign would always prefer to take solo trips as well because it makes them feel empowered.

The aforementioned zodiac signs may never be at their best when around people because of some past traumas or insecurities. They are found to be at ease only when they are with themselves.

