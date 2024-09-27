Cancer to Aries: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Crave the Slow-paced Life of Bygone Eras

The hustle in life caused by busy careers and messy personal lives that some star signs have tend to take a toll on them. While they are engrossed in their schedules, they dream of living simpler lives where they can wake up without a long to-do list on their mind. They wish their work email inbox wasn’t overflowing and buzzing to be answered. And that they could forget their worries and step outside to a fruit orchard or a vegetable garden.

Indeed, such a life has a wide appeal for these zodiacs who take great solace in valuing the little things. In fact, they often long to go back decades when the earth was greener and cleaner, so they could live in easier times. Take a look at who they are:

Aries

Aries believes in the ‘work hard and play harder’ philosophy. While these individuals swiftly upgrade their lifestyles as they move ahead in their careers, they often hope to feel more grounded. These Rams (the symbol of Aries) covet the time when climate change wasn’t a threat and the beaches were cleaner. Aries envision themselves sitting beside a lake, taking in the scenery, and wish they could ensure that nothing interrupts this dream of theirs for long.

In fact, many of them hope to move to the countryside on retirement to start building a simpler life for themselves. This is all in the interest of discovering new techniques of rustic living while embracing minimalism. Above all, they dream of turning back the clock to bygone eras where such a life was commonplace.

Libra

When Libras ideate their perfect life, they think of a nomadic lifestyle where they could move to the middle of the woods and live off the land. However, that is not always possible given their family as well as their careers. So, they like to daydream about living in a different era where they may have grown up on an estate in the country only to have an orchard at home. Picking fresh fruit, growing an herb garden, and farming for a living have a tremendous appeal to them.

Many Libras may often seek to downsize their luxury lifestyle in the present time to have a simpler routine. They would purchase a basic cell phone instead of a stunning smartphone with innumerable features. They’d also like to get rid of unnecessary monthly spending and save up for the cabin in the woods they’ve always wanted if only they could relive the past.

Leo

Leos are determined souls whose prowess at work ensures that they soon have a high-paying job where they thrive. Having said that, these old souls wish they were born centuries ago when people weren’t caught up in a rat race to success and things weren’t so expensive all the time.

They feel put off by all of their luxury bags and accessories sometimes, as they yearn for a simpler life where they do not need all of their creature comforts. While Lions cannot change the decade they exist in, the one thing that Leo folks choose to do is keep their dream alive deep inside their hearts.

Cancer

Cancerians strongly believe that people's most important resources are their time and money. So, in their minds, life becomes easier if these two things are abundantly available to them. They sometimes wish they had an abundance of idle time and that they could live in an era devoid of technology like their ancestors did.

They want to stop to smell the roses and spend time with their kids without racing off to work and returning late each night. So, they often dream of being born in another era where life could be blissful and uncomplicated.

There are numerous conveniences in today's world designed to make life easier. Sometimes they do, but other times they complicate things and make you take little pleasures for granted. So, it is unsurprising that these star signs yearn for the good old days!

Disclaimer: These attributes are generic and may not necessarily hold true for you.

