Cancer to Aries: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Successfully Convince People Not to Break Up with Them

Tackling major issues in any relationship can be difficult, but it can be especially traumatic if one partner wants to break up before the other is ready for the same. It's possible that the two have been fighting a lot lately or that something has changed. But if their lover is prepared to give up, certain star signs might nevertheless believe that what they have is worth protecting at all costs. And if their boo doesn't reconsider, they approach the breakup discussion peacefully and logically. They start by trying to salvage the relationship by telling the truth about their emotions. They know that the key to surviving as a couple is to avoid moments where they talk while they're under pressure. So, these zodiac signs seek to calmly put issues in the past and strengthen their connection to move on in life as a couple. Take a look at who these star signs are:

1. Cancer

Cancer knows that people are seldom ready to continue a relationship that they have decided to exit. Therefore, if their partner wants to split up from them, they try to address the real problem with genuine change. They always keep their cool, pay attention, and keep their voice down. They may say that they want the relationship and plead for forgiveness. They then go on to create wholesome behaviors that would help the two of them resolve the issue. They would begin by giving their boo some space to contemplate how life would be without them. They then restart their relationship and make an effort to be a better partner. In this manner, they succeed in avoiding a permanent breakup in many cases where they wish not to let go of their mate.

2. Leo

If a Leo knows that they are at fault or have made a mistake that is causing their boo to wish to leave them, they request forgiveness for the actions they took. They also promise to forgive things their partner has done things that they haven't forgotten about. Leo would suggest a way for the two of them to agree to compromise by modifying their schedules and getting more alone time to solve the issues. And if all else fails, they simply request more time. They do this by informing their bae that while Leo is aware of the reasons for wanting to end things, they still need a little more time. So, they ask them to stay together for another week. And they use this time to win over their lover’s heart with sincere apologies and fabulous dates.

3. Libra

Most Libras try to contain their tears as well when their partner broaches a breakup conversation. They know that they shouldn't try to persuade their boo to stay with them just after a difficult day at work or right before they go out with their pals. If both of them are calm, they'll hear Libra more often. So, they choose quiet moments such as a call after dinner or while the two of them are out for a walk, to try to talk and plead their case. And instead of a formal breakup, they would suggest signing up for couples counseling or a temporary time-out phase in the relationship. This often helps their boo keep calm and rethink their decision to come back to their patient Libran lover.

Advertisement

4. Aries

When someone dating an Aries tries to end their relationship, this fire sign calmly listens while paying attention to their boo’s viewpoint. They presume that there may be a lot their mate needs to get off their chest. This fire sign believes their boo may have valid reasons for wanting to break up, but it's also possible that they don't and are merely feeling neglected. After hearing them out, Aries determines what to do. They try to discern if they have hurt their boo in any way for which they haven't expressed regret. Aries then uses this opportunity to apologize and be apologized to. And if their partner wants to stop the relationship because they are unaware of the Aries’ love for them, they tell them right away that they’re wanting to work to prove that they're a terrific lover and the best match for their mate.

And above all, these star signs believe that if they're willing to work on this, the union can survive! If you attempt to mimic their strategies but fail to save your connection, simply get fired up about your interests, relationships, and profession! After introspecting for a while, you can put yourself first and not your ex-lover.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: These attributes are generic and may not necessarily hold true for you.

ALSO READ: 8 Scorpio Male Personality Traits That Stand Out

8 Sagittarius Male Personality Traits That Stand Out

11 Mistakes Gemini Women Tend to Make in Relationships