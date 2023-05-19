Cancer to Aries: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Tell Their Kids the Most Fascinating Bedtime Stories

For most parents, putting a child to bed every night can either be a piece of cake or a complete nightmare, depending on their strategy. And many of them find that their kids outright object to going to bed half the time. So, the parents understand that to obtain a full night's rest, they must please their little ones with new and exciting tales that pique their fancy every night. Several star signs are in awe of their kids because they know their little ones can suddenly become incredibly grumpy or cantankerous if their bedtime story has not satisfied them. So, they tell their kids the most intriguing bedtime stories that help them drift away to sleepy land in minutes. Take a look at the star signs who tend to do this-

1. Cancer

These water signs elevate the concept of sensitivity without going overboard. They know that children are extremely susceptible to the energy surrounding them, which results in their imaginations taking off as soon as they are conscious. They'll be persuaded that there are ghosts in the closets, creatures underneath the bed, and strange sounds emanating from the toilet. So, Cancers make sure that they keep a close eye on what their kids are watching on TV. They never let them catch the conclusion of a disturbing movie. And they’ll go on to devise customized bedtime stories to overcome fears such as fright due to darkness or monsters under their bed. Their kids go to bed calm and content after listening to these tales.

2. Capricorn

Since taking risks isn't high on their list of priorities, a Capricorn believes that putting their toddlers to sleep should be simple. The drawback is that their kids can be as quiet as mice while staying up all night. So, they wonder how they will be able to tell if they were tinkering with their toy kitchens or solving a puzzle at midnight. Hence, they occasionally give their kids an extra half-hour of playtime to ensure they are tuckered out when they head to bed. They assume that kids are babies, so they decide that reading their favorite book after dimming the lights is a great strategy to lull them to sleep. They also specialize in creating themed stories for self-improvement because children can benefit from them. They rest easy knowing that anything their child does in dreamland is an adventure brought on by the soothing stories they’ve told their kids.

3. Aries

Parents with a Ram zodiac sign are known to raise kids who are leaders with independent thoughts. They often let their kids choose to make basic decisions around the house. And Aries knows that they have taught their children to display excellent communication skills. So, they know that they might often have to hear a compelling case on why their little ones wish to regularly stay up past their bedtime. Their children may ask if it's time for bed and request a bedtime tale to help them snooze. And these parents ensure their tales are lengthy and detailed so that the kids stay put once Aries have put them to bed. Their worst fear is to find the little ones awake in the middle of the night and playing with toys, using magic markers to color the rug, or doing anything else Aries can think of!

4. Gemini

When a Gemini has little ones scurrying about the house, they are undoubtedly aware of how easily their kids can change their minds. Unfortunately, this can be a pain in the neck for Gemini parents who are desperately trying to get their kids to sleep after one bedtime tale. Their child may clean their teeth and go to bed without difficulty one moment, and then climb into Gemini’s bed pleading for a second story. It comes as no surprise that their kid requests an encore because Gemini’s tales are truly enchanting and filled with mystery. Their best option is to follow the flow when their little one asks for another story and regale them with a tale based on a real-life anecdote.

The aforementioned zodiac signs enjoy their daily bedtime routine with their kids and follow it religiously. These parents may experience difficulties if they have a younger kid in the house or if their children have different bedtimes. But they are smart, which means they will have tricks under their sleeves that make each of their kids snuggle together early in the evening, eager to hear a bedtime tale. And they usually find that their delightful stories have an appeal for every tiny tot under their roof!

