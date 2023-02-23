Cancer to Capricorn: 4 Shyest Zodiac Signs Who Are Unwilling to Approach Their Crush

Breaking the ice and making the first move toward your crush may entail bold behavior. While some individuals never dither to approach their crush, some are coy and take a lot of time to open up about their feelings and sentiments. Restricted by their introverted persona, these souls are typically hesitant to initiate an interaction with their crush, so they continue to linger in the waiting loops. Despite wanting to be with their lover, their unconfident and reserved personalities make them dread taking the risk of opening a conversation. Continue reading to know about these personalities.

As a result of their over-sensitive heart, Cancerians are the timidest individuals on the zodiac wheel. Instead of talking straightaway, people of this zodiac sign make weird gestures like checking out their crush from afar, completely turning the situation embarrassing and uncomfortable. They don’t want to get hurt, so they try to keep their feelings inside rather than being upfront.

2. Virgo

For starters, Virgo-borns are not easily hit by deep sentiments, and even if they get infatuated with someone, they will follow a conscious and mindful way to approach them. Being pragmatic, Virgos tend to analyze the consequences of speaking what’s in their heart. Once they figure out that putting their sentiments across will only bring upsetting waves, they will become shy and discreet.

3. Scorpio

The holders of enigmatic vibes and aura, Scorpions are tremendously secretive about their feelings and will never rush up their first move. They take time to anticipate the right time and put in a lot of effort once they convince themselves to voice out their feelings. They want to save themselves from any kind of emotional clutter, thus taking an additional stretch to approach their crush.

4. Capricorn

Capricorns are innately introverted folks who mostly push themselves a lot to be frank about their feelings. Though they are verbal in social locales, it takes a huge amount of time to make some of their choices, especially when emotional strings are attached.

The bits of insecure and self-doubting waves keep these shy souls under immense pressure and mingle with their confidence to voice their feelings to the person they admire. They would rather keep their sentiments to themselves instead of embracing red cheeks of embarrassment in front of their crush.