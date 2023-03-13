Cancer to Capricorn: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Go Through Major Trust Issues in Their Relationships

All relationships must have trust as a foundation. In fact, a strong, fulfilling relationship is impossible to build without trust, especially between two loving partners. However, even when their partner is faithful and totally committed to the relationship, some people may still battle with trust issues in their relationships due to any small or big insecurities. These people need to understand that lacking trust in a companion can result in disagreements, spoil delightful experiences, and overall discomfort in the relationship.

Check out these 4 zodiac signs who are likely to go through major trust issues in their relationship.

1. Cancer

Cancerians often bury their emotions to avoid upsetting their lover but ultimately end up hurting themselves. And when they are unable to communicate their feelings, they find it difficult to trust their partners in a relationship. They experience a range of emotions so closely and intensely that their hard crab shells can't stop them from feeling insecure about seemingly insignificant things.

2. Scorpio

Even though they may have amazing chemistry, it might be difficult for a Scorpio to put their faith in their companions. This water sign often worries when others aren't as versatile as they are, which gives them the impression that they are acting with a twofold motivation. As they are so perceptive of their surroundings, it is quite challenging for them to trust their relationships.

3. Sagittarius

The most insecure sign of the zodiac would be Sagittarius. In their relationships, they would appear to be very understanding and forgiving, but in reality, they would rather keep track of their partner's whereabouts and monitor their loyalty. They typically act in this way because they are impulsive and insecure.

4. Capricorn

Capricorns prefer to notice the worst traits in others rather than the greatest. As a result of their vulnerabilities, these people frequently keep high expectations from their relationships, which eventually causes trust issues. They are constantly observant and have a strong sense of protection about themselves because they dislike being let down by their partners. This leads them from having almost no expectations from others, making trust an unusual occurrence.

In a relationship, trust issues can generally be multifaceted and complex. If you show your partner that you have faith in their intentions, it can definitely help build trust in your relationship. But if necessary, look into therapy and counseling to help you deal with any insecurities or prior traumas.

