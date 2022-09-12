Cancer to Gemini: 4 Kind-hearted zodiac signs who get affected and hurt by the smallest of things
Here is a list of zodiac signs that are very pure by heart and are very fragile in terms of dealing with their feelings
We all know a friend or person who gets hurt even by the tiniest of things. While some can easily get over the things, some hold the feelings for a very long period of time. The people with the latter personality are quite emotional, sensitive and vulnerable. It is extremely overwhelming for such people to tackle any delicate situation because they cannot bear it for long and tend to fall apart. These people are quite kind-hearted and expect people around to comprehend them. As per astrology, here is a list of zodiac signs that are very pure by heart and are very fragile in terms of dealing with their feelings.
1. Cancer
Also known as the most sensitive zodiac sign, Cancerians love to give and receive love and once they didn’t get it from their close ones, they overthink and get affected by this quite easily. They just want the reciprocation of affection and their expectations from the people usually hurt them a lot while making them shed tears. They cry secretly for a long time and take a lot of time to heal.
2. Pisces
Pisces is yet another fellow friend of Cancer, Pisceans also have a very loving nature and therefore they are quite emotional. They have a soft heart and they never take any sensitive thing casually. They usually clear their heart by crying.
3. Scorpio
Scorpio-born people are quite touchy and extremely sensitive. They get angry when they are hurt but they never say a thing out loud to anyone and instead, they choose to sob as the best way to pour their heart. These are compassionate, loyal and intense people who expect the same kind of behaviour from their loved ones.
4. Gemini
Gemini-born people are extremely secretive with their emotions. They lookalike all hard and tough but have a very soft interior and can get affected even by the tiniest of things. They are vulnerable and loving and will never tell anyone about their feelings just because of the fear of getting hurt by you.
Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.
