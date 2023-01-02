Cancer To Gemini: 4 Zodiac Signs That Are More Likely To Be In Codependent Relationships

There may be instances when you frequently feel yourself needing your partner's approval for everything related to your identity and sense of self. And if receiving that approval consistently makes you happy, you may be stuck in a codependent relationship. Similarly, some zodiac signs depend on their partner for criticism and feedback due to their traits. They discover that they have a strong desire for their partner's acceptance and appreciation.

1. Cancer

In a relationship, Cancerians are extremely sensitive and emotional people. They often want their partners to be satisfied all the time, and they usually are ready to accommodate all of their partner's requirements. But before long, Cancer will indeed be experiencing the same thing as their partner, and they'll both begin to sulk into the same mood.

2. Gemini

When it comes to relationships, Geminis are responsible and extremely affectionate, to the point that they put aside their wishes and long to complete their lovers. Because it causes an imbalance in a relationship where just one party is constantly diminishing their feelings for the other, this approach is frequently unhealthy on their behalf.

3. Libra

Libras often date those who lack maturity or accountability. They frequently find themselves in codependent relationships as a result of this. Due to this, they are constantly willing to change their partner's routines and actions. Being cautious and protective is admirable at first, but over time, the partner may grow to take your behaviors for granted, which becomes problematic.

4. Pisces

When a Pisces enters a relationship, they frequently feel such a strong need to perfect their partner that the union devolves into codependence. They typically assume the position of a caregiver and feel an excessive amount of responsibility for the actions and feelings of the other person in a relationship.

In the long haul, it's crucial to recognize what's happening in a codependent relationship. Couples must seek to build a partnership where each individual can take their stand.