Cancer to Leo: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Are Always Upfront About Their Feelings in Love

People born under some star signs are self-assured and confident by nature. However, when they realize they're falling in love, they tend to become self-conscious of their feelings and may feel awkward around their crush. This is usually the initial hint that they are enchanted by someone.

When the time comes to discern whether or not their beau likes them in return, they prefer to be frank about their feelings rather than beat around the bush. Having said that, they always choose upfront means to gauge their bae’s fondness for them. Take a sneak peek at who they are:

Pisces

When a Pisces falls in love, their feelings are born of inspiration and admiration. So, they wish to build a relationship based on honesty and openness. Moreover, they dislike playing games in love and never want to confuse their beau by playing hard to get. They do the opposite by giving their partner lots of attention.

Their boo will be quick to notice that Pisces shows them affection by praising their qualities and lavishly complimenting them. If you expect subtlety in Piscean’s expression of love, you will be disappointed, because as they say, go big or go home!

Aquarius

Aquarius are known for their curiosity, humor, and positive energy, but they are also the most selfless people you will ever meet. When they're falling for someone, they're exceedingly generous and caring, for their bae’s delight becomes their source of joy. An Aquarius in love will cook their boo’s favorite food, stay by their side if they're feeling upset, and nurture them back to health if they're sick.

Even though they wish to know how their crush feels about them right off the bat, they never resort to underhanded tactics to gauge their boo’s feelings. Rather than acting distant, these air signs like to call in just to check on their crush. Furthermore, when they get a text message they’re waiting for, they’re quick to revert. They do not pretend as though there are plenty of fish in the sea because their crush becomes the sole focus of their universe.

Cancer

Be it family or friends, Cancerians highly value their connections. So, when it comes to romantic love, their sentiments are amplified tenfold. Indeed, when a Crab (the symbol of Cancer) is smitten, their emotions are powerful and intense. Hence, they do not like to keep guessing whether or not their bae has a romantic interest in them. Instead, they prefer taking a direct approach to love.

They start by convincing their lover of their undying affection. Cancerians also make it known to the world that they are enamored with their boo. They are also extremely protective of their potential love interest. Then, after a few weeks, they ask their mate whether they can date exclusively and begin planning their future together.

Leo

Leos are usually very confident people. But they become overly self-conscious when overcome by feelings of love. When they're not sure how someone feels about them, they are hesitant to propose to them or show them affection. So, it does take them some time to drum up the courage to confess the extent to which they adore their crush. But they choose to confront their feelings head-on instead of acting distant or playing hard to get.

Then if they see that their love interest is equally enchanted by them, Leos will be over the moon! They would tailor-make heartfelt gifts for their bae based on their individual preferences. Their partner will never be disappointed, as Leos often offer sweets and poems to their beau.

The fact remains that not everyone reveals their feelings for their bae in the same manner. Nonetheless, the aforementioned star signs like to wear their hearts on their sleeve. You can count on them to be unabashedly honest and candidly confess their love!

