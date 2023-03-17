Cancer to Leo: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Harmlessly Trick Their Partners into Falling Deeply in Love With Them

Every partnership has problems from time to time. Yet, some star signs believe that if their issues with their mate are not resolved, it may cause a breakup. Hence, whenever they wish to deepen their bond with their bae, these people choose various ways to address their difficulties and go on to develop and progress as a couple. What’s adorable is that some of them have a few tricks up their sleeve, and they use these fun tactics to make their partners fall deeply in love with them again.

1. Leo

Leo often goes back to remembering the things they did when they were beginning to fall in love with their lover. They then make a conscious decision to mirror the pattern that occurred when they first fell for each other. For example, going on a great date to the same winery as their first date. They may also throw a surprise party for their bae’s birthday, just as they did while initially dating to trick their boo into falling for them all over again.

2. Cancer

Cancers tend to overthink and often feel insecure about their partner possibly leaving them. This especially happens after they've been dating for a while and Cancer does not wish to grow apart from their lover. So, they spend time engaging in activities their partner enjoys just to ensure they can do things together. This is how their partner is tricked into thinking they have more in common, which deepens their bond with Cancer.

3. Capricorn

To go from feeling disconnected from their partner to being even more in love, this earth sign is willing to use all the tricks in their book. But at times, they tend to date people who simply do not want to be tied down. This is when the Capricorn convinces their mate to seek couples therapy together. By having the therapist resolve their mate’s deep-seated issues, they trick their bae into falling deeper in love with them.

4. Virgo

Virgo isn’t the most romantic person alive. But they are meticulous planners who understand that sharing great experiences with the beloved is the key to falling in love more deeply. Thus, decide on a time each week to put their phones away and concentrate on gazing into their partner’s eyes. This is one of the ways they trick their subconscious into falling deeply in love with them.

Right from busy schedules to laptops and smartphones, several things can interfere with the love connection you have with your partner. But if you’re dating one of the aforementioned star signs, they will always find a way to charm you.

