Cancer to Leo: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Never Wish to Play Hard to Get with Their Lover

People born under some star signs are self-assured and confident by nature. However, when they first realize they're falling in love, they tend to become self-conscious of their feelings and may act awkwardly around their love interest. This is usually the initial hint that they are enchanted by someone. When the time comes to discern whether or not their crush likes them in return, many of their friends may advise them to indicate that they're self-assured and don't "need" someone. This is in the hopes of looking like they have several options and must be an excellent catch. But these astrological signs always choose upfront means to gauge their bae’s fondness for them. Playing hard to get is a tricky game that they never wish to play. Take a look at who they are:

1. Pisces

When a Pisces falls in love, their feelings are born of inspiration and admiration. They often believe they are the shrewdest, cleverest, most brainy, and most skilled individuals. And in most cases, they are typically correct in their assessment. The other person must inspire confidence in them for them to fall in love. So, they build a relationship based on honesty and candor. They dislike playing games. Therefore, they never wish to play hard to get with their bae. In fact, they do the opposite by giving their partner lots of attention. Their boo will be quick to notice that a Pisces shows them affection by adoring their qualities and lavishly complimenting them. If you expect subtlety in Piscean expressions of love, you will be disappointed. They say go big or go home!

2. Aquarius

Aquarius are known for their curiosity, humor, and high energy, but they are also the most selfless people you will ever meet. When they're falling for someone, they're exceedingly generous and caring. Their bae’s delight becomes their source of joy. An Aquarius in love will prepare their boo’s favorite food, stay by their side if they're down, nurture them back to health if they're sick, and call in just to check on them. The object of their passion becomes the sole focus of their universe. And even though they wish to know how their crush feels about them right off the bat, they never resort to underhanded tactics to gauge their boo’s feelings. When they want to call you, they will, and when they get a text they’re waiting for, they’re quick to revert. Playing hard to get is something they would never wish to do.

3. Cancer

When a Crab falls in love, their emotions are powerful and intense. be it family or friends – they highly value their connections. So, when it comes to romantic love, their sentiments are amplified tenfold. Cancer does not like to keep guessing whether or not their bae is into them. So, they refuse to play hard to get and prefer a more direct approach. They start by convincing their lover of their undying affection. Cancerians express fondness by making it known to the world that they are enamored with their boo. They are extremely protective of their potential love interest. Then, after a few weeks, they ask their mate whether they can date exclusively and begin planning their future together. They are, without a doubt, the zodiac water sign that loves the most passionately.

Advertisement

4. Leo

Leos are usually very confident people who somehow become overly self-conscious when overcome by feelings of love. When they're not sure how someone feels about them, they are unsure about how to propose to them or show them their affection. So, it does take them some time to drum up the courage to confess the extent to which they adore their crush. But they choose to confront their feelings instead of acting distant or playing hard to get. They intend to test whether or not their love interest is enchanted by them. Leos is one the most loving zodiac signs once they have processed their feelings and are certain about them. They like to tailor-make heartfelt gestures for their bae based on their individual preferences. Their partner is never disappointed, as they often receive sweets and poems from Leo.

The fact remains that not everyone reveals their feelings for their bae in the same manner. While some people choose to seem unavailable by playing hard to get, the aforementioned star signs do the reverse and wear their hearts on their sleeves. You can count on them for being unabashedly honest and give you their candid confession of love!

Disclaimer: These attributes are generic and may not necessarily hold true for you.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Understanding the Compatibility Between a Libra Man and Gemini Woman

8 Aquarius Male Personality Traits That Stand Out

Understanding the Compatibility Between a Pisces Man and Cancer Woman