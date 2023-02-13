Cancer to Leo: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Tend to Stonewall Their Partners

Everyone has their own quirks in relationships, but being emotionally closed off is seen as a cardinal sin. When someone starts to shut down, withdraw from their lover, and erect a barrier between themselves and the other person during a debate or dispute, their relationship worsens. Some star signs are prone to using such an unacceptable coping strategy or behavior brought on by stressful circumstances; this is known as stonewalling.

1. Cancer

When they feel threatened, most crabs retreat to their shell, which is their comfort zone. Well, true to the characteristics of this star sign, the people ruled by Cancer are often stonewalling their lovers. They do this by taking a break to help them unwind so they can continue the conversation in a healthy manner later. But their actions make it difficult for partners to cooperate and bring about unresolved fundamental problems that can quickly snowball and destroy their love.

2. Sagittarius

Tense situations fluster a Sagittarius, and their fiery nature cannot handle it. So, in order to create some distance between them and their partner, Sag may appear to be tuning out at the moment. They actively occupy themselves with another activity, which confounds and infuriates their partner.

3. Leo

Anytime there is an emotionally intense situation where Leo may be uncomfortable with the conversation or what is being stated, they tend to stonewall their partner. Leo must keep in mind that their behavior can also affect the other person. It usually results in a rift in their relationship with their partner.

4. Capricorn

When things get difficult, level-headed signs like Virgo like to confront the situation head-on and deal with it. But the more passive star signs like Capricorn, whether consciously or subconsciously, react to stressful situations in the opposite way. They create a barrier between themselves and the difficult problem at hand. A response like this often hurts their spouse.

While it's acceptable to distance yourself from a partner or a problem before talking about it, stonewalling indicates a desire to stop caring about the relationship and resolving disputes. Doing this long-term can have an adverse physiological effect on both parties and frequently worsens disagreements.