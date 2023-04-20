Cancer to Leo: 4 Zodiac Signs Whose Increasing Spiritual Inclination Bothers Their Spouse

In the best-case scenario, a person’s spirituality helps them become free when they can see things clearly and without delusions. After all, regular expectations, presumptions, hatred, resentment, and even intense desire are not obstacles for those who have been spiritually enlightened. Such people lack a strong connection to earthly goods and luxuries and focus more on individuals and their feelings. They desire to learn what they want from this life and think they are walking a divine path. They are aware of the constant nature of change, including their own. Furthermore, being consistently joyful and considerate of others is one of the most positive signs of spirituality.

People who have a wonderful sense of security in their faith, also tend to dislike making fun of or criticizing others. Instead, they consistently offer encouraging and nice words to improve the world. Indeed, most spiritual people share the same values. But some zodiac signs take this a tad too far. Their behavior may negatively impact their work performance or family life. So, take a look at star signs whose increasing spiritual inclination bothers their spouse.

1. Scorpio

When Scorpios walk the divine path, they may wander a little or lose their way and miss out on aspects of family life. The first indication of a Scorpio’s soaring faith is their lack of fear. Scorpio uses their spiritual strength to overcome their fear of bugs, aversion to heights, and fear of public speaking along with other prevalent phobias. They see themselves as spiritual individuals who are adept at letting go of things beyond their control. They then wish to help others transform their lives in similar ways. And their families may not always support their decision to induct others spiritually.

2. Pisces

Born as emotional souls, Pisces can grow up to be spiritual people who keep to themselves and concentrate on their journey. By refraining from passing judgment on other individuals, they respect everyone’s life experiences. This is one thing that also draws their partner to them. When Pisces individuals find it hard to compliment another person, they choose to remain silent. By withdrawing or not participating in unfavorable dialogues, they halt negativity on its tracks. But this often means that they introspect daily and aren’t always up for speaking with and connecting with their partner. A lack of romance may be another side effect that plagues their marital life. Their spouse may then blame the Pisces’ spiritual side for bringing distance between them.

3. Cancer

When they are initially exploring their spirituality, Cancers are eager to acquire the proper knowledge in addition to enjoying learning new things about their faith. They know that gaining a lot of material wealth won't always advance their spiritual development. So, some of them see enhancing their spiritual inclination as the key to becoming a person of value. They may start attending frequent gatherings of the people of their faith. This may spill over into family time and work hours. The usually focused and career-driven Cancer may let go of job opportunities to have time for their spiritual obligations. This may annoy their spouse who would be concerned about this water sign.

4. Capricorn

A lot of Capricorns harbor a deep-seated fear of dying. There is also the dread of being abandoned, feeling lonely, failing, falling ill, or making poor judgments that worry them. Some of these concerns are the reason why they drift toward spirituality. Once they feel empowered by their faith, their perspective on life sees a drastic transformation. Their spouses may marvel at how one of their best traits is that evolved Capricorns accept others for who they are. Most of them have the proper understanding of things on their path to self-realization. But some of them may get increasingly intolerant and force others to follow their spiritual ways. This may alarm their mate. Their spouse may then disagree with Capricorn’s worldview, and this may lead to intense arguments.

The journey of self-discovery that goes along with following the spiritual path lasts a lifetime for most folks. Those star signs who identify as spiritual have put in the effort and can access faith that penetrates all of their ideas, deeds, and emotions. However, their spouse and loved ones may not always agree with their worldview, which may cause a falling out.

Disclaimer: These attributes are generic and may not necessarily hold true for you.

