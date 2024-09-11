Cancer to Libra: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Carry the Heartache of a Lost Love for Long

Most of us are all too thrilled to make a new romantic connection. But sometimes, love reaches an unsavory end if people discover significant incompatibilities between them over time. This could include differences in values, goals, interests, or communication styles that become apparent as the lovebird’s relationship progresses.

Sadly, when these issues result in a breakup, some star signs find that the mutual split is not always the end of their emotional connection with their ex. Indeed, they are prone to lament the loss of the bond even after the heartbreak. Take a look at who they are:

Scorpio

Scorpios are known for being idealistic and sensitive souls who wear their hearts on their sleeves. These water signs do hold their sentiments in high regard, so they may break up if they feel their partner is not meeting their emotional needs or sense a lack of understanding or empathy in the relationship. Scorpios could also end things if their boo's habits or lifestyle are incompatible with their own.

Nonetheless, Scorpios are extremely amorous and tend to cling to memories of previous relationships, even if they were unhealthy. So, these folks may struggle to move on and come to regret letting their ex go. This can cause these water signs to frequently reach out to their ex-boyfriend or ex-girlfriend to discuss the split.

Cancer

As a sentimental star sign, Cancerians seek relational stability and security from a lover. These water signs may break up if they feel the relationship is consistently unbalanced, lacks fairness, or there are constant conflicts that disrupt their sense of peace. With that being said, they often build strong bonds with their mates and find it difficult to let go of old connections even after a breakup. On a day when they’re feeling blue, these Crabs (the symbol of Cancer) could reminisce about their last relationship and imagine what could have been if they were still together.

Hence, they may come to regret their decision to quit a relationship if they dwell on their ex's memories and the sense of familiarity. These water signs may especially feel remorse if they believe they let go of someone who truly understood and cared for them despite the frequent spats. Cancerians might then try to reconcile their feelings and potentially be apologetic about the decision to break up.

Aquarius

Aquarius natives crave a companion but are also ambitious and focused on their career goals. They may break up if they feel their lover is not aligned with their aspirations or perceive a lack of drive in their partner. But once they remember the wonderful moments and the strong emotional connection they shared, they may regret letting their ex-flame go.

Furthermore, in case dating someone else isn’t going well for them, Aquarians may second-guess their decision to call it quits with their ex. These air signs may particularly repent allowing the past boo to end things if they feel they gave up on a bae who had a significant impact on their lives.

Aries

Arians are independent and value intellectual connection when they fall in love. These Rams (the symbol of Aries) forge strong friendships and even deeper attachments with their beau. But if they feel their partner is too clingy or overly dependent, or if they sense a lack of mental stimulation in the relationship, they might choose to end it.

Even if the decision to split was theirs, these fire signs detest moving on from previous relationships unless they were extremely toxic. Shortly after a split, Aries could feel a persistent sense of loneliness or emptiness. This indicates that they regret the decision and miss the connection they shared with their ex-beau.

It's important to remember that regret is a common emotion after a breakup. Therefore, it doesn't necessarily mean that getting back together with their boo is the right decision for these star signs.

Disclaimer: These attributes are generic and may not necessarily hold true for you.

