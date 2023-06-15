Cancer to Libra: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Dream of Foraging Food And Living Simply

In the course of their busy lives, some zodiac signs find that spending time amid greenery increases their appreciation for Mother Nature. They are filled with joy when they rear a small sapling or cultivate a bramble of berries. They are fascinated by the notion of a modest existence where they forage for their own food. Because they also have a green thumb, they prefer being outside and getting some fresh air while toiling away in their vegetable patch. And these astrological signs make everyone envious of their horticultural skills, as they make crops thrive. They are excellent at living simply and want nothing. Take a look at who they are:

1. Cancer

Cancer has a natural affinity with plants since they are nurturing and compassionate of all living things. They are creative and apply their imagination in the garden by determining what plants to grow. They are fascinated by the prospect of foraging for their own food. So, this water sign would love to contemplate whether they should plant an herb garden, a rockery, or an orangery! In fact, they’d like to think about which colors and types of flowers they could cultivate. Cancerians enjoy spending hours weeding, watering, and getting messy outdoors. They like watching their garden change with the seasons and working in the soil. Crabs feel a sense of calm while looking up at the sky, listening to the birds as they work away planting their own food, and taking a few moments to admire nature's beauty.

2. Libra

Libras are quite proud of their homes, including their grounds. They often wish to escape their busy schedules and 9 to 5 jobs to farm their own food. Working with the soil, seeing the first shoots and buds emerge, and harvesting their fruit and veggies provide them with a sense of purpose. Gardening is beneficial for them and helps them express themselves in a safe environment. Libras often express their creativity and transform their plantation into a work of living art by using it as a canvas. Horticulture stimulates their inventiveness, and they frequently devise novel methods of watering or pruning. They profit from being outside, toiling with their hands, and witnessing the fruits of their labor. When things begin to grow, Libra feels proud and even as if they are a large part of why they have the most abundant fruit trees or why their berries are so juicy and sweet.

3. Aquarius

This air sign likes beautiful things and enjoys having fresh flowers in their house. So, what better way to assure this than cultivating their own blooms and plants? There are a lot of things to be discovered when you have a knack for growing things, and Aquarius is eager to learn everything there is to know about agriculture. Aquarius will tackle foraging for food with their customary precision. They would spend time thinking about what could be their best crop strategy. They are also methodical people who study the science behind the simplicity of farming. They will happily contemplate factors, like when to plant what, how to handle pests, irrigation systems, and plot design. Living a humble life in this manner will give them great pleasure.

4. Aries

Another star sign on the zodiac wheel who craves a simple life is the feisty Aries. They feel energized amid nature and need to spend time outside, which is why horticulture is incredibly therapeutic for them. They enjoy the serenity of a grove, and completing meaningful tasks like picking weeds or trimming back plants allows them to relax and release their worry. The Ram's toolshed will be well-organized, and they will always be able to find the right tool for the job. Aries natives would use these to build bird baths, water features, and hidden areas where they can read or relax. They don't, however, appreciate getting dirt under their nails, so they normally invest in a good pair of gloves. Most importantly, plants have their own schedule, which teaches this fire sign to be less controlled and to embrace the unexpected.

Some people find it difficult to maintain a houseplant alive, and others couldn't grow a herb garden if they tried. Yet, cultivating food from beautiful saplings comes easily to the aforementioned star signs. They like growing things that benefit the ecosystem, increase oxygen production, and add beauty to the planet!

