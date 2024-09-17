Cancer to Libra: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Wish They Could Turn Back Time

The natives of some star signs often believe that the foundation of their entire existence is laid during the first few years of life. The people they meet, the activities they engage in, and the life experiences they gain — all impact how joyful their childhood is. Moreover, they know that their early life is often affected by the parenting strategies of their family.

And they tend to believe they were the happiest and most carefree when they were kids! Hence, they miss their loving homes filled with the love and laughter of their grandparents. Although they grow up to be thoughtful adults, they occasionally look back to cherish the sweet days gone by. Hence, they may wish they could turn back time to re-experience their youth. Take a look at who they are:

Scorpio

Scorpions are big proponents of pursuing their passion. Their motivational personalities heavily influence those around them. But when it comes to their personal life, their passions often lie in the days of the past. They daydream of the time their dad helped them learn a new task, or their grandparents took them to the market.

They can’t help but remember the solace they felt as a child in their mother’s arms. Above all, Scorpios enjoy being pampered. But when it comes to adulthood, they find that they have more responsibility on their plates, and rare moments when they are being taken care of. So, they wonder how lovely it could be to go back in time to their sweet childhood days.

Cancer

Cancers take a very practical approach to life. They have their subtle ways of satisfying their family members, or spouse, and routinely pamper them. But they often think back to the times when someone exerted efforts for them at the beginning of their lives. After all, the parents of Cancer may have spoiled them with the best of everything. They also helped Cancerians develop self-confidence in addition to exposing them to the joys of the world.

So, if there comes a time in Cancer’s life when they’re feeling insecure, they wish to experience the secure childhood they once had with their parents. They miss having things done for them, such as cooking, laundry, and pre-made lunches. After all, it's normal for Cancerians to occasionally find themselves missing the past. This is when they reflect on their youth or early adulthood, and longingly recollect moments that make them want to turn back time.

Libra

Most Libras live a fast-paced life with busy work schedules. As a result of their hectic lives as adults, they often crave times gone by when their grandparents took care of them. They may have given Libras everything they asked for as kids, and also that they would appreciate in the future. Hence, Libras often look back to their childhood days and wish to relive the simple joys of the time gone by.

They miss activities like getting pocket money, going to the park, and watching TV as soon as they get home from school. And sometimes, they also miss waking up all excited, especially on their birthdays, and desire to turn back the clock.

Sagittarius

Sagittarians have a strong desire to travel and experience new activities. Many times, this stems from their childhood, where their parents may have often taken them on beautiful vacations or trips to an exotic island. These are undoubtedly places Sagittarians may have fond memories of.

Therefore, they miss their childhood days, and also acquaintances they know but haven't seen in a while, or the things that make them feel safe. This feeling leads them to yearn for a way to turn back time.

When these star signs experience the comforting memories of days gone by, they feel nostalgic. Hence, they would love to turn back the clock to their glorious childhood days.

