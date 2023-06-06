Cancer to Libra: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Wish to Go Back And Live in Simpler Times

The hustle of their careers and the messy personal lives that some star signs have tend to take a toll on them. While they are engrossed in their busy schedules, they dream of existing in simpler times when they’d wake up without a long to-do list on their mind. They wish their work email inbox wasn’t overflowing and buzzing to be answered. And that they could forget their worries and step outside to an orchard of ripe fruit or a garden of veggies. While such a life may have a wide appeal for a lot of folks, some star signs often take great solace in valuing the little things. In fact, they often long to go back decades ago when the earth was greener and cleaner, so they could live in easier times. Take a look at who they are:

1. Aries

Aries believes in a "work hard and play harder" philosophy. These individuals tend to swiftly upgrade their lifestyles as they move ahead in their careers. Yet, they often hope to feel grounded and value small things in life. They covet the time when climate change wasn’t a threat decades ago and the beaches were cleaner. Aries envision themselves sitting beside a lake, taking in the scenery. They ensure that nothing interrupts this dream of theirs for long. And they eventually move to the countryside on retirement to start building a simpler life for themselves. Rams begin by conducting a search around the house to reveal several items that are no longer needed or used. This is all in the interest of discovering new techniques to streamline their life and get rid of items that are no longer needed. Some of them may even start organic farming to grow their own food that is devoid of pesticides and chemicals.

2. Libra

When Libra imagines simpler times, they think of moving to the middle of the woods and living off the land. However, that is not always possible given their family as well as their careers. So, they like to daydream about living in a different era where they may have grown up on an estate in the country only to have an orchard at home. Picking fresh fruit, growing a herb garden, and farming for a living have a tremendous appeal to them. Libra may often seek to downsize their luxury lifestyle in the present time to have a more rustic régime. They’d purchase a basic cell phone instead of a stunning smartphone with innumerable features. They’d also get rid of unnecessary monthly spending and save up for the cabin in the woods they’ve always wanted.

3. Leo

Leos enjoy a fast-paced lifestyle and their prowess at work ensures that they soon have a high-paying job they thrive at. These fire signs are tempted to shop and give themselves retail therapy a bit too frequently. This is also when they wish they were born centuries ago, when people weren’t caught up in a rat race to success and goods weren’t so expensive all the time. They feel put off by all of their luxury bags and accessories sometimes, as they yearn for a simpler life where they did not need all of their creature comforts. While Lions cannot change the decade they exist in, the one thing that Leo folks choose to do is keep track of their spending. They find that it is the most effective method for determining when they spend too much money and what they spend it on. They also decide to give more to charitable causes such as children’s hospitals and animal welfare organizations.

4. Cancer

Cancerians strongly believe that people's most important resources are their time and money. So, in their minds, life becomes easier if these two items were abundantly available to them. Although they have a penchant for acing high-profile careers and seamlessly managing work stress, they wish they didn’t have to. They think choosing a basic way of life is increasingly fashionable. And that an abundance of idle time is one advantage of the simpler lifestyle their ancestors had. They want to stop to smell the roses and spend time with their kids without racing off to work and returning late each night. So, they often dream of being born in another era where life could be blissful and uncomplicated.

There are numerous conveniences in today's world designed to make life easier. Sometimes they do, but other times they complicate things and make you take little pleasures for granted. So, it is unsurprising that these star signs yearn for a simpler way of life, much like the good old days!

Disclaimer: These attributes are generic and may not necessarily hold true for you.

