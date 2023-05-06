Cancer to Libra: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Wish to Relive Their Childhood Days

The foundation for one's entire existence is laid during the first few years of life. The things we remember, the people we meet, the activities we engage in, life experiences we share all have an impact on how joyful our recollections of childhood are. And our early life is often affected by the parenting strategies of our family. However, these might differ from one parent to the next. In terms of parenting, some parents don't precisely pamper their children. To lift their children's spirits, they will, however, temper their too-critical attitudes, and add some comments and accolades. While others might offer their kids all they can. Nevertheless, most children from loving homes grow up to be thoughtful adults who occasionally look back to cherish the sweet days gone by. Natives of some star signs often wish they could relive their carefree childhood days. Take a look at who they are:

1. Scorpio

Scorpions are big proponents of pursuing their passion. Their motivational personalities heavily influence those around them. Scorpios help people discover their hidden abilities and interests and give them the tools, resources, and support they require to follow their aspirations. But when it comes to their personal life, their passions often lie in the days of the past. They daydream of the time their dad helped them learn a new task, or their grandparents took them to the market. They can’t help but remember the solace they felt as a child in their mother’s arms. Above all, Scorpios enjoy being pampered. But when it comes to adulthood, they find that they have more responsibility on their plates, and rare moments when they are being taken care of. So, they crave their sweet childhood days.

2. Cancer

Cancers take a very practical approach to life. They have their subtle ways of satisfying their family members, or spouse, and they rarely spoil them. But they often think back to the times when someone exerted efforts for them at the beginning of their lives. After all, parents of Cancer excelled in spoiling their children with the best of everything. They also helped Cancerians develop self-confidence in addition to exposing them to the pleasures of the outside world. So, whenever there comes a time in Cancer’s life that they’re feeling insecure, they wish to experience the secure childhood they once had with their parents. They miss having things done for them, such as cooking, laundry, and pre-made lunches. After all, it's normal for Cancerians to occasionally find themselves missing the past. This is when they reflect on their youth or early adulthood, and longingly recollect moments that make them feel good.

3. Libra

As much as one might want to disagree, Libras are excellent professionals. It is hard to find anything wrong with their style of fast-paced life, or busy work schedules. But as a result of their hectic lives as adults, they often crave times gone by when their parents took care of them. Parents of a Libra have a way of attending to their kids' needs. While Libras try to give their kids everything they ask for, they also try to give them things they may not think are important right now but will appreciate in the future. In this way, individuals receive pampering while also feeling appreciative. So, Libras often look back to their childhood days and wish to relive the simple joys of the time gone by. They miss activities like getting pocket money, going to the park, and watching TV as soon as they get home from school. And sometimes, they also miss waking up all excited, especially on their birthdays during childhood.

Advertisement

4. Sagittarius

Sagittarians have a strong desire to travel and experience new activities. As a result, when it comes to their childhood, parents may have often taken them on beautiful vacations, or trips to an adventure island. Both of which are undoubtedly places Sagittarians have fond memories of. They miss their childhood, acquaintances they know but haven't seen in a while, or the things that make them feel safe. When they consider the comforting memories they get when they hear the songs they adored as a child, they feel nostalgic. They would love to spend their entire lives revisiting their glorious childhood.

These zodiac signs tend to believe they were the happiest and most carefree when they were kids! This feeling leads them to yearn for their childhood.

Disclaimer: These attributes are generic and may not necessarily hold true for you.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 11 Mistakes Cancer Women Tend to Make in Relationships

10 Libra Woman Personality Traits That Stand Out

4 Fun ways to throw a party for a Sagittarius in your life