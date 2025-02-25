Cancer to Libra: Top 5 Zodiac Signs Who Find It Difficult to Be Assertive

While cultivating healthy self-worth is essential, individuals born under these zodiac signs often grapple with self-doubt and indecision. These five star signs tend to be more pessimistic than the others. They battle low self-esteem and often fear being judged. As a result, they don’t express their opinions freely. They cocoon themselves and seek solace in their imagination. Take a look at who they are -

1. Cancer

Ruled by the moon and belonging to the water element, Cancer is known for its emotional depth and delicate nature. The natives of this star sign put too much emphasis on how others perceive them. They fear being criticized for their actions. Cancerians overthink and feel others might reject and abandon them. Excessive worrying often leads to their dubiety and they end up struggling with indecision.

2. Libra

Libras are the peacemakers of the zodiac. They want to avoid any sort of conflict so the balance stays intact. They constantly fear making the wrong move and disturbing the balance. This fondness toward equilibrium leads to them always doubting their choices and they tend to seek a second opinion before landing on a decision.

3. Virgo

Virgos have a reputation for being perfectionists. They constantly strive for excellence and worry that their efforts are not enough. If their efforts don’t lead to the desired outcome, they spiral into insecurity and self-doubt. They are not secure enough to identify their efforts. They always second-guess their decisions and get caught up in a vicious cycle of overanalyzing and diffidence.

4. Gemini

The natives of this air sign find it difficult to devote themselves to one interest at a time. They develop too many interests at once and end up mastering none of them. Besides, Geminis tend to look at two sides of the coin before making a decision. While it can be a good thing, it also messes with their decision-making abilities at times. Moreover, Gemini is represented by the symbol of twins, symbolizing their dual nature. They are beaming with confidence in one moment and battling uncertainty in the next.

5. Pisces

Pisceans' overly emotional nature clashes with their confidence. They tend to struggle with disillusionment and can't often step out of their comfort zone. As a result, they feel lost in the real world. Pisceans are not confident in their abilities. The natives of this water sign fear failure and hurting others' feelings with their actions.

These zodiac signs are not confident enough to make decisions on their own and often seek external validation. They fear clashing with others and being disliked by them. These individuals don’t like disrupting the harmony, often prioritizing peace over their own needs.

Disclaimer: These attributes are generic and may not necessarily hold true for you.