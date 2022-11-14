Cancer to Pisces: 4 Most Vulnerable Zodiac Signs who can Easily Get Hurt

Vulnerability comes with its own strengths and weaknesses. People with a vulnerable persona are delicate and fragile and can easily get hurt even on the tiniest of matters. Such people seek emotional support from others and are unwilling to stand alone. It is extremely difficult for these sensitive and emotional beings to tackle any sort of situation because they cannot bear it for long and tend to fall apart. Moreover, their emotional dependency on other beings makes them ends up with sobs and tears. As per astrology, 4 zodiac signs are highly exposed to emotional impairment and are fragile in terms of dealing with their feelings. Read on to know more about such zodiac signs. Cancer

Cancer is recognised as one of the sensitive star signs in the zodiacal wheel. Cancerians can effortlessly break down once someone talks to them in a strict and harsh tone. Being ruled by water, these beings love from the bottom of their heart and once they analyse that their loved ones are not reciprocating the same kind of care and efforts, they get really wounded and become a mess.

Scorpio Scorpios get vulnerable when they get into a committed relationship or love. These beings are empathetic, open up their hearts easily and believe in passionate love which often makes them weak. These beings do not like confrontation and even if they are deeply hurt inside, they won’t say a single word and instead get secretive and tolerate their sentiments all by themselves.

Gemini Just like Scorpios, another zodiac sign that bears identical personality traits is Gemini. Geminis might seem tough and sturdy from the outside but once their rock-solid shell break, they are cushion-like soft from the inside. These beings are loving and can keep their sentiments to themselves just for the sake of saving their closed ones from the hurt. Gemini-born people have the potential to sense the feelings and sentiments of others and they can even cry listening to hurtful stories of their near and dear ones.

Pisces Also prominent as the empathetic, imaginative and mystical zodiac sign, Pisces have the potential to feel the emotional woes of others and can get deeply hurt even from the ruthless verses. When it comes to emotions, Pisceans are extremely weak and therefore they only want to make relationships that are profound and intense. They can’t bear the hurt and thus, Pisces-born people have faith in entangling the threads instead of cutting the ties from their loved ones. Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

