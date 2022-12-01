Cancer to Pisces: 4 Wanna-Be Zodiac Signs who Always Imitate the Ideas and Style of Others

Do you have a friend who always copies your dress or footwear style? Well, we all know someone who blindly follows each and every damn thing of their close ones. Right from the trending attires to your communication style, some copycats only want to steal your style to one-up you. While some imitate because they admire you, some take this step because they are extremely jealous of you. For them mimicking is the type of flattery and preventing them from stealing your ideas or style is extremely overwhelming. Here, take a look at the zodiac signs who are the biggest copycats in the zodiacal wheel. Cancer

Cancerians get easily lost in the process of reproducing. Though they never do it outta jealousy, they forget to realise it would get really embarrassing if they were called out on it. When they try to copy someone, they start gradually and make them a source of inspiration first. But soon they go ashtray in the procedure and can sometimes end up hurting the sentiments and emotions of others. Sagittarius Sagittarians are highly adaptable beings who start embracing the perceptions and habits of others in their life as soon as they like it. They can effortlessly mingle with the new customs and they are active and aware of where they are going to put their foot. Their conscious mirroring is what tends to flatter and warm the person they are imitating.

Libra Librans fear imperfections and they fear being different from people around them. Therefore, they are always on a hunt to find people who are flawless and start copying their habits and culture. People with this zodiac sign cannot afford to fail or look dumb in front of others and that is why they are extremely okay with adapting the persona of others. Pisces Pisces is a dreamy and imaginative sign who gets easily influenced by others. People with this zodiac sign are unwilling to secure their own persona as they are easily swayed by the likings of others. They will copycat even the tiniest of your things so that they can adapt your lifestyle as if it’s their own. Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you

