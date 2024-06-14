Cancer to Pisces: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Are Always Planning Their Next Holiday with Besties

“A journey is best measured in friends rather than miles,” said Tim Cahill. Well, several star signs would attest that truer words were never spoken for they like nothing better than vacationing with their besties. In fact, the very thought of taking a ferry or setting off on a trek to an exciting destination with their buddies fills them with exhilaration and the joy of anticipation.

Hence, they jump at the prospect of charting out the perfect itinerary for their next holiday where they can build a treasure trove of memories with their closest pals. At times, the joy of an adventure that is waiting to happen thrills them to bits and they set about urging their besties to take time off from their jobs for their next trip. Take a sneak peek at who they are:

There’s never a dull day in a Taurean’s life as long as they’re surrounded by a band of their buddies. Be it friends from college, peers who they get along with, or even their long-time buddies, these Bulls (the symbol of Taurus) thrive on companionship. Indeed, they never get enough time with their besties, which is why planning a holiday with their closest friends fills them with happiness.

Right from thrilling treks across the moors in their city to distant vacations on tropical beaches, Taureans love to create memorable experiences with their pals. So, while they’re working away at their jobs, their minds often drift off to finding beautiful and culturally enriching destinations where they can let their hair down with their besties.

Cancerians are known for their love of comfort and leisure. Perhaps, this is why they love nothing better than grand adventures with their mates that promise excitement and fun. In fact, these Crabs (the symbol of Cancer) take pride in organizing trips, often opting for luxurious or thrilling outings that help them and their besties relax.

In their book, the best kind of holiday lets everyone soak in the sunshine while lounging in shallow pools and sipping on delectable drinks. After all, this water sign is a foodie at heart. Hence, they are excellent at picking the best eateries and handling the logistics while making sure their bestie has a fantastic time. So, they’re always browsing through travel apps and flight discounts to check out easy ways to have affordable trips.

A heart full of hope and eyes brimming with dreams is all that Sagittarius natives usually need to be happy when there’s an adventure on the horizon. But their joy surely doubles when they have new experiences and destinations to explore with a childhood friend or bestie. In their eyes, planning a holiday with someone they trust completely is a chance to combine their love for travel with their passion for fun, inside jokes, and merry pranks.

In fact, these fire signs love to create joint itineraries with their buddies for their next vacation. Whether or not their bestie is keen on taking a break, these Archers (the symbol of Sagittarius) love to earnestly badger their mates till they agree to set off on yet another trip with them.

As thrifty old souls, Pisces are water signs who embrace group travel for its fiscal benefits and the excitement of exploring new places with their bestie. After all, they like to take short holidays frequently, which is why they may skip a luxurious or extended trip for a bundle of swift weekend getaways. Pisces symbolized by the Fish feel that having their best friend by their side enhances the overall experience, making activities more fun.

What’s more, these Pisces have a genial nature that makes them great at coordinating and ensuring everyone’s preferences are considered while choosing the ideal itinerary. So, they like being organized and proactive as they urge their buddy to escape with them to a distant land or a nearby shore for a thrilling holiday.

Above all, these star signs crave the chance to be in a different environment, away from the hustle and bustle of everyday routines. So, they enjoy taking charge of the planning to ensure that every aspect of the trip is well thought out long before they can apply for leave and set off together.

Disclaimer: These attributes are generic and may not necessarily hold true for you.

