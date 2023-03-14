Cancer to Pisces: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Don't Deal Well with Rejection

Humans are social animals with an intrinsic desire to fit in and be liked by others. But, in any case, rejection hurts, no matter how you cut it. It can lead to feelings of uneasiness, anxiety, and even guilt because it can be interpreted as a threat to our social standing. Rejection can be challenging to deal with because it frequently happens for reasons beyond our control. And the fact that we might not be able to alter the events that caused the rejection can be equally upsetting. Check out these 4 zodiac signs who don’t deal well with rejection.

1. Cancer

By temperament, Cancerians are very emotional and tend to feel things a little stronger than normal. This implies that they grieve more than anyone else, rejoice more, and love extremely hard. So, it should not be surprising that this sign will experience rejection the hardest because it already has an inherent sense of being rejected. Even if they put on a happy face, they would be suffering from a shattered heart for a very long time after the rejection.

2. Leo

Leos are self-assured and assertive people, but they can also be sensitive to rejection. They constantly desire attention, and when they are rejected, it can hurt their fragile egos and pride. Leo is used to seeing people struggle to release themselves from the pull of their radiance and flare. So, it takes longer than usual for these people to recover from the emotional trauma to their ego when they receive a rejection.

3. Scorpio

Scorpios may have a hard exterior and claws, which may help them appear to be tough, but in reality, they are highly sensitive emotional beings who are incapable of handling rejection in any way. Usually, they keep their guard up, but when they finally let down their barriers and allow themselves to be vulnerable to others, they regret it and end up getting hurt. They can’t take no for an answer and may become angry and resentful as a result.

4. Pisces

Given that they are extremely intuitive and sensitive beings, Pisces refuses to accept rejection. They have such unwavering optimism about everything that they become crushed whenever anything goes against their expectations. They become irritated when things do not turn out the way they believe they should, which has a significant negative impact on their mood and self-esteem. They might experience a feeling of being left behind and think as though they have shed a piece of themselves.

All things considered, rejection may be a difficult experience for many individuals. Therefore, it's critical to look for support and practice self-care to help manage the feelings that come along with it.

