Cancer to Pisces: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Rely on Relationships to be Happy

It can be challenging to distinguish between love and lust, especially at the very beginning of a relationship. Yet, only love is defined by a continuous flow of euphoric chemicals that give you a strong desire to be close to another person. Perhaps this is what compels some people to seek partnerships in an effort to feel better about themselves. Some tend to use the endorphins they experience in love to get rid of insecurities and concerns by receiving approval from their companion. This is never a good idea. You may be in search of happiness from your close relatives or a romantic partner, but it is extremely important to understand the fact that you cannot love someone else until you love yourself.

Even if your relationship makes you happy, it does not play a key role in altering how you feel about yourself. Yet, some zodiac signs yearn for closeness, encouragement, and approval from others, and relationships tend to give them these things. When they experience affection and appreciation from their partner, it is likely to improve their sense of well-being and self-worth. Check out these 4 zodiac signs who depend on their relationships for their happiness.

1. Cancer

A significant portion of a Cancerian's life is devoted to relationships. Being a moon sign, Cancerians thrive when they are emotionally committed to their home lives, which necessitates their interpersonal connections. They can't even imagine harming the ones they love since they are so sensitive, and they often shoulder the blame if things go wrong. They will be content in their relationships if their partners are content. But the truth is that their relationship could suffer if their lover believes that the Crab depends on them for happiness. Their mental health may have a setback if they live their life in a specific way just to please someone else or to live up to what they believe to be their crush’s expectations of them. Cancer’s self-esteem will take a hit, and they can feel perpetually dissatisfied as a result.

2. Leo

In relationships, Leo has a serious attention-seeking urge. It is extremely common for them to rely on their partners to keep them happy and be in the spotlight since this fire sign feeds on their ego and pride. They always want their partners to take the lead and be answerable for their shifting moods. They rely on their partners in an attempt to fill certain voids or divert themselves. Their personal development journey will be delayed when they are emotionally dependent. But more crucially, emotional dependence frequently hides the real issue, which is fear. The main reasons Leos don't pursue their own needs and wants and instead rely on others to provide for them are fear and self-doubt that they struggle with.

3. Scorpio

Scorpios are extremely demanding and have unrealistic expectations from their romantic partners. They want their partners to take the lead in managing their mood swings in a relationship because they crave intensity and attention. If some things go wrong, they will exert all of their effort to preserve their relationship, even if it means giving up their happiness. Their lives would feel chaotic to them until their relationship would feel twisted. This would be exerting undue pressure on their bae, which is another crucial reason why Scorpios should quit depending on people for happiness. If Scorpios want to be happy, they must take accountability for their own happiness.

4. Pisces

Pisces tend to focus on relationships and will go to great lengths for those they care about. These people born under the water sign tend to be very kind and caring towards their partners, and they find joy in making them feel supported and cherished. Having said that, they often create a surreal scene in their minds when things begin to unravel and heavily depend on their partner's attitude for their happiness. Their incredibly receptive and sensitive nature allows them to be affected by others' moods. They won't be concentrating on their requirements, aspirations, and objectives. Future problems with low self and low self-esteem may result from this.

Admitting that you rely on others for contentment can be difficult. But if the response is yes, then something has to change. Only when you live your life to the fullest and discover what satisfies you will you be truly content. The first step to uncovering your real self is learning how to quit depending on other people for happiness. It's important to remember that happiness comes from within and that you are ultimately responsible for your own happiness. While a partner can certainly contribute to your happiness, it's not fair to expect them to be solely responsible for it.

