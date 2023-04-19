Cancer to Pisces: 4 Zodiac Signs Whose Superstitions Nature Annoys Their Family Members

While some superstitions could be purely for entertainment, others might have a strong enough effect on you to alter the decisions you take. A majority of us probably have barely an idea why we shudder a little when Friday the 13th is approaching or why we go, "Bless you," when someone sneezes. But the origins of these and other widespread beliefs are usually colorful and go back many years. And there are some star signs who find that they can relate to many of these myths and beliefs. They use them to guide their everyday behavior. But when this is done in excess, it can be annoying for their loved ones at times. Take a sneak peek at the zodiac signs who are bent on being too superstitious.

1. Cancer

One of the most prevalent superstitions is the fear of the number 13. The myth is so pervasive that many towering apartment complexes and hotels simply avoid naming their 13th level. The sensitive water signs of Cancer can relate to this. When Cancerians learn that another Friday the 13th is approaching, many of them get a little afraid. Many of them are ill at ease on such days and tend to avoid going out. This may annoy their spouse or kids, at times, if they happen to have a school play or an important family outing planned for the day. Cancers are usually pig-headed and will hold on to their belief system even when their loved ones try to reason with them. There may be many other superstations they are prone to believing as well.

2. Virgo

Although it seems sensible to avoid stepping below an open ladder out of concern that something would fall on you, there are also superstitious justifications for staying away from ladders. Some of them appeal to Virgos. Some of these Virgos believe that an open ladder has a triangular shape. In some mythologies, it represents life. So, they think the risk of arousing any ghosts that reside in the triangle is not worth it when they walk under the ladder. Superstitions are often a way for star signs like Virgo to feel more in control. As a result, some individuals nevertheless hold onto some beliefs. These may feel maddening for their loved ones who use cool logic to help the Virgos shed their beliefs.

3. Pisces

Many superstitious Pisces folk believe that shattering a mirror would bring them bad luck for seven years. If you ask them the basis for their belief, some of them may counter that mirrors were once supposed to be the representations of the soul. Therefore, it was thought that shattering a mirror was bad for the soul. Some people also hesitate to lift an umbrella indoors. It seems to be bad luck by default given the possibility of damaging priceless goods and sticking someone in the eye. Nonetheless, some Pisces believe a widespread myth that asserts the sun god feels offended when the umbrella is opened indoors, away from the sun's beams. While these may sound like relatively quirky beliefs, a Piscean may often chastise their kids against breaking mirrors or opening umbrellas indoors. This might get mildly irksome for their rebellious tots.

4. Sagittarius

Perhaps they were once told that "itchy palms" describes someone with an excessive thirst for money. But Sagittarius people think if your right palm itches, you'll meet someone new. And if your left palm itches, money will come your way. They are often yelled at by their boo or their parents for holding on to such ideas. But some of them even have contrary claims that an itching right palm portends money pouring in. And they think that an itchy left palm portends money leaving. When they let these ideas guide their business decisions, it can irk their friends and partners.

Whether you genuinely believe in superstitions or not, most of them are entertaining and harmless. Nonetheless, some superstitions can contribute to deep issues if you follow them in your daily life. Even though these star signs may not like to recognize it, some of their daily dose of disappointment stems from these cultural beliefs. They must find it in themselves to progress from operating in faith or superstition to looking for facts.

Disclaimer: These attributes are generic and may not necessarily hold true for you.

