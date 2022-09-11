Cancer to Sagittarius: 4 Zodiac signs who are jealous of their siblings

Comparison, as the saying goes, is the thief of joy! Yet some people don’t restrict this mannerism and as a result, end up distressing their relationships. While some people become best friends with their siblings, some really can't get along with them, compare themselves with their sister or brother and always carry those envious feelings towards them. Such people are not happy with the achievements of others and are extremely selfish as they carry deep insecurity or self-doubt about their worth. And if their sibling is over-achieving and getting all the eyes of compliments, then their myriad of intense jealousy can not only take a toll on their familial relationships but also hamper their personality as a person. Here is a list of 4 zodiac signs that are intensely jealous of their siblings. 1. Cancer

Kids with this zodiac sign are highly connected with their parents. They are the most obedient kids who are always in seek of love and care from their paternities. Parental affection is something they prioritise in their life and therefore if they have a sibling they often overlook and tend to resent them as it can interfere with the adoration they get from their parents.

2. Virgo Virgos often have a difficulty in creating a connection with a sibling of the same sex. They are quite strict with the same-sex sibling and often turn their relationship into a competition which completely disturbs their bond, on the other hand, they are extremely helpful, cheering and motivating with an opposite-sex sibling.

3. Scorpio Scorpio being a water sign love to involve themselves in overthinking and unnecessary worries. Because of this, they feel frustrated fairly quickly. The Scorpions always want to show off themselves while gaining centre stage in their family which is why they play games to convince the family that their sibling is a weaker person by nature. Their so-called competitive nature always creates a strain on their relationship with their brother and sister.